AMD unveils 6nm Ryzen 6000 processors using Zen 3+

Today at a virtual conference that coincides with CES 2022, AMD made an array of announcements. After all, it’s a big PC show. Most notably, the company announced its Ryzen 6000 mobile processors, which use TSMC’s 6nm process and are based on the Zen 3+ architecture. The integrated graphics use RDNA 2, so AMD is promising 1080p gaming of AAA titles without the need for dedicated graphics.

With the new Ryzen 6000 chips, which are being announced today in U-series and H-series, clock speeds max out at 5GHz. AMD is promising 1.3x faster processing, and 2.1x faster graphics when compared with the previous generation. They’re more efficient too, with AMD making the claim that it uses 30% less power on a video meeting.

“AMD is at the forefront of innovation in the PC industry, delivering unmatched experiences for creators, professionals and gamers,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “The new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors bring remarkable efficiency for impressive battery life, unbeatable built-in graphics and optimized performance to deliver the best AMD has to offer to every type of notebook user.”

Naturally, AMD Ryzen 6000 supports updated features like DDR5, PCIe 4.0, USB4, and Wi-Fi 6E. And indeed, USB4 is going to be a big deal for AMD-powered PCs, which have suffered from a disadvantage by not having Intel’s Thunderbolt; however, USB4 is essentially the equivalent of Thunderbolt 3. There’s also Ryzen PRO 6000, which supports things like Microsoft Pluton.

Here’s the full list of SKUs being announced, which also includes a refresh of some AMD Ryzen 5000 chips.

Model Cores/Threads Max Boost (Base) L2 + L3 Cache GPU Cores (Max Boost) Node TDP Ryzen 9 6980HX 8/16 5.0 (3.3) 20MB 12 (2.4GHz) 6nm 45W+ Ryzen 9 6980HS 8/16 5.0 (3.3) 20MB 12 (2.4GHz) 6nm 35W Ryzen 9 6900HX 8/16 4.9 (3.3) 20MB 12 (2.4GHz) 6nm 45W+ Ryzen 9 6900HS 8/16 4.9 (3.3) 20MB 12 (2.4GHz) 6nm 35W Ryzen 7 6800H 8/16 4.7 (3.2) 20MB 12 (2.2GHz) 6nm 45W Ryzen 7 6800HS 8/16 4.7 (3.2) 20MB 12 (2.2GHz) 6nm 35W Ryzen 5 6600H 6/12 4.5 (3.3) 19MB 6 (1.9GHz) 6nm 45W Ryzen 5 6600HS 6/12 4.5 (3.3) 19MB 6 (1.9GHz) 6nm 35W Ryzen 7 6800U 8/16 4.7 (2.7) 20MB 12 (2.2GHz) 6nm 15-28W Ryzen 5 6600U 6/12 4.5 (2.9) 19MB 6 (1.9GHz) 6nm 15-28W Ryzen 7 5825U 8/16 4.5 (2.0) 20MB 8 (1.8GHz) 7nm 15W Ryzen 5 5625U 6/12 4.3 (2.3) 19MB 7 (1.6GHz) 7nm 15W Ryzen 3 5425U 4/8 4.1 (2.7) 10MB 6 (1.5GHz) 7nm 15W

While many laptops, such as Lenovo’s ThinkPad Z series, with the chips are being announced today, AMD Ryzen 6000 devices should start shipping in February. That means that AMD should beat Intel’s 12th-gen processors to market, as those should be coming in the spring.

That’s not all though. AMD also announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology, which is meant to provide better gaming experiences. The company says it should provide a 5% faster 1080p gaming experience. The processor has eight cores, 16 threads, a boost frequency of up to 4.5GHz, a total cache of 100MB, and a 105W TDP. It’s coming this spring.

That’s still not all. AMD is announcing new graphics solutions for both mobile and desktop. For mobile, there’s the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT and the Radeon RX 6000S series, which includes the 6800S, 6700S, and 6600S. The Radeon RX 6850M XT sits at the top of the lineup, and you’re going to start to see it in gaming laptops. AMD says it offers an “epic” 1440p gaming experience.

For the Radeon RX 6000S series, this is all about slimmer form factors that generally weigh less than 4.5 pounds. The Radeon RX 6800S can handle 1080p gaming at up to 100fps.

Laptops with the Radeon RX 6850M XT, such as Dell’s Alienw3are m17 R5, are set to arrive in the second quarter of this year. The 6000S graphics laptops are set to arrive in the first quarter.

Finally, for desktops, AMD is introducing the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400. The former is promising a 35% faster 1080p gaming experience than a PC with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Moreover, it retails for only $199. The Radeon RX 6400 is also aimed at FHD gaming, but it seems like it will only be in pre-build PCs in the first half of this year. The 6500 XT is coming in Q1.