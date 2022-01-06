AMD Ryzen 6000 Series: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

After a successful run with the 5000 series CPUs, AMD kickstarted its 2022 product launches with a new generation of chips for the notebook market. AMD marked the beginning of a busy and important year with its new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors. These “Rembrandt” APUs feature up to eight powerful Zen3+ cores and its latest RDNA 2 graphics to deliver reliable performance for day-to-day workloads, gaming, and more. There’s a lot to discuss when it comes to the Ryzen 6000 series mobile chips, so we decided to curate all the information in place. Here’s everything you need to know about the new AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors:

AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs

The Ryzen 6000 family of mobile processors has ten different SKUs that are divided into two main categories. There’s the U-series which includes 15W-28W hardware to power portable thin and light notebooks, and then there are the H-series with up 35W and 45W+ units for high-end gaming laptops. Together, we’re looking at quite the lineup which AMD says will be used in over 200 premium machines in 2022.

AMD Zen3+ Cores

The AMD 6000 series processors are built on the updated AMD “Zen 3+” core that is optimized to deliver high performance-per-watt. It’s worth pointing out that these are the fastest AMD Ryzen processors yet, with up to 5GHz clock speeds. The new Zen3+ cores have now some advanced power management features to increase the overall endurance of these chips. The new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors use up to 30% less power than the previous-gen processors in some workloads, which is quite impressive.

AMD RDNA 2 Architecture-Based Graphics

The AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, in case you don’t know, are also the first mobile processors to feature RDNA 2 architecture-based iGPU. RDNA 2 allows the new APUs to perform twice as fast as the last-gen APUs. The Rembrandt APU is the industry’s first APU with hardware ray-tracing, and AMD says it works flawlessly with the help of the company’s Fidelity FX Super Resolution. The new 6000 mobile chips have up to 12 graphics compute units with up to 2.4GHz GPU frequency. This is an upgrade from eight Vega units that we’ve seen in the past from AMD.

With up to 1.5x larger GPU Compute Engines and up to 1.5X more memory bandwidth, AMD is touting the new chips to be able to deliver a truly playable gaming on-the-go experience. The company is promising 1080p gaming at varying graphics settings with just the APU. This means, even the portable thin and light machines should be able to handle your gaming needs, without forcing an to upgrade to a more powerful machine.

AMD has also announced a set of new mobile graphics solutions that allow users to benefit from AMD’s Advantage platform when paired with the new H35+ CPUs. Pairing a Ryzen 6000 series mobile processor with, say, a 6000 series mobile GPU will allow the system to use SmartShift Max for dynamically adjusting power consumption between CPU and GPU for better performance and power efficiency.

DDR5 Support & Microsoft Pluton

As expected, AMD’s new Rembrandt CPUs also have updated memory controllers with support for up to DDR5-5200 and LPDDR5-6400. AMD hasn’t mentioned anything about DDR4 support which makes us believe the new APUs have ditched DDR4 support entirely in favor of the new standard. The new units also jump from PCIe 3.0 to PCIe 4.0 with 8x support for a discrete GPU and 12x split between storage and chipset. There’s also support for USB 4 and WiFi 6E, which means laptop manufacturers can follow Thunderbolt 3 specifications. The USB 4 support is not to be confused with Thunderbolt 4, though.

AMD also briefly mentioned the fact that its Ryzen 6000 CPUs features Microsoft Pluton Support. The first mentions of Pluton processor date back to November 2020 when Microsoft said it’s working with silicon partners including AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, etc., to enable chip-to-cloud security technology using Pluton. This, combined with other security features offered by AMD including AMD Secure Processor and AMD Memory Guard, the Ryzen 6000 series CPUs are touted to be some of the most secure chips on the market.

AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs: Specifications

Let’s take a look at the Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs that’ll power the next-generation of laptops and other mobile computers in 2022 (includes both 15W-28W, 35W, & 45W+):

Specification AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS AMD Ryzen 7 6800U AMD Ryzen 5 6600U Cores 8 8 8 8 8 8 6 6 8 6 Threads 16 16 16 16 16 16 12 12 16 12 Base Frequency 3.3GHz 3.3GHz 3.3GHz 3.3GHz 3.2GHz 3.2GHz 3.3GHz 3.3GHz 2.7GHz 2.9GHz Max Boost Frequency 5.0GHz 5.0GHz 4.9GHz 4.9GHz 4.7GHz 4.7GHz 4.5GHz 4.5GHz 4.7GHz 4.5GHz L2+L3 Cache 20MB 20MB 20MB 20MB 20MB 19MB 12MB 12MB 20MB 19MB Default TDP 45W 35W 45W 35W 45W 45W 45W 35W 15W – 28W 15W-28w GPU Compute Units 12 12 12 12 12 12 6 6 12 6 GPU Core Max Boost 2.4Ghz 2.4Ghz 2.4GHz 2.4GHz 2.2GHz 2.2GHz 1.9GHz 1.9GHz 2.2GHz 1.9GHz Node 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm 6nm

All the new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors are built using TSMC’s 6nm process technology. The Ryzen 9 6980HX sits on top of the product stack carrying 8 cores and 16 threads. This particular, as you can see, can be boosted to hit a max frequency of 5.0GHz, making it the fastest Ryzen chip on the market. This is one we expect locking horns with Intel’s Core i9-12900HK as well as the Apple M1 Max chip. The Ryzen 9 6980HS is also just as powerful, although it defaults to 35W, as opposed to 45W+ on the 6980HX.

All the Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 CPUs, as you can see, also have a larger GPU Compute Engine with as many as 12 GPU compute units. This, as we mentioned earlier, is an upgrade from eight Vega units as seen in previous Ryzen APUs. The Ryzen 6000 U-series chips will enable powerful experiences for those who’re looking to buy notebooks with thin and form factors.

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs are available to OEMs right now, which means it’s only a matter of time till we start seeing new and improved versions of the existing laptops on the market. A handful of manufacturers including Lenovo, HP, Razer, MSI, Alienware, etc., have already announced a bunch of new laptops powered by the Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs.

The Ryzen 6000 series only has mobile chips, which will be shared with OEM partners for building new machines. AMD’s next generation of desktop CPUs will be launched under 7000 series. You can check out our AMD Ryzen 7000 series article to know what to expect from the next-gen CPUs later this year.

AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs: Frequently asked questions

There seems to be a lot of confusion around the Ryzen 6000 series CPUs, so we decided to curate some of the most frequently asked questions around these CPUs. Here, check them out:

What's the AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile CPU release date? AMD has already announced the Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs. In fact, different OEM partners have also announced a bunch of Ryzen 6000 mobile CPU-powered laptops. They’ll be available on the market in a couple of months.

Do the Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs support Thunderbolt 4? AMD has confirmed that the new Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs support USB 4, but not Thunderbolt 4. Thunderbolt 4 availability is still limited to Intel-powered notebooks.

How many CPU and GPU cores do the Ryzen 6000 chips have? The new AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile chips have up to 8 CPU cores and up to 12 GPU compute cores.

What's the maximum boost frequency of Ryzen 6000 series? The new Ryzen 6000 series chips have a max boost frequency of up to 5GHz. The Ryzen 9 6980HX is the first Ryzen CPU to hit the 5GHz mark.

Will there be Ryzen 6000 series desktop CPUs? AMD has decided to skip the 6000 series and move directly to the 7000 series for its desktop chips. The new Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs will arrive later this year.

Do the Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs support DDR5 memory? Yes, the Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs support DDR5 memory. In fact, the updated memory controllers for 6000 series chips doesn’t seem to support DDR4 memory.

AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs: Final Thoughts

The new laptops powered by the Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs will be available shortly. Looking at the comparison figures shared to us by AMD, it definitely feels like these new chips are ready to offer incredible performance in the notebooks market. Even the low-powered 15W-28W Rembrandt APUs are said to be up to 3x faster than the competing hardware such as the Intel Core i7-1165G7 and GeForce MX450. We’ll have more to talk about the performance once we get a chance to use the next generation of laptops powered by these chips. In the meantime, you can also check out our Intel Alder Lake Deep Dive to see what Intel’s been cooking behind the scenes to enable powerful experiences with its 12th-gen Alder Lake chips for both desktops as well as mobile computing.