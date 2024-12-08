Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $35 off w/ promo code DLCDZ337 $145 $299 Save $154 The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is an excellent processor with 8 Cores and 16 processing threads that provide plenty of power and speed. $145 at Newegg

If you're looking to build a gaming PC on a budget, this AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU is going to be a great starting block. While there are plenty of different ways to go about it, we think the Ryzen 7 5700X CPU is going to provide the best bang for your buck, especially at its newly discounted price.

Related Best AMD CPUs in 2024 AMD makes some of the best desktop CPUs you can buy right for gaming and productivity, and these are the best options around.

For a limited time, you can now score this CPU for just $145, which is way below its current retail price of $299. You can grab this deal from Newegg. Just be sure you use the promotional code "DLCDZ337" during the checkout process to save an additional $35 off the discounted price.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU?

When it comes to the raw numbers, the Ryzen 7 5700X packs 8 cores and 16 processing threads and has a maximum boost speed that clocks in at 4.6GHz. You're getting 32MB of L3 cache, along with a 65W TDP. Of course, what's great about this CPU is that you can really take it to its limits by overclocking it.

Some things to be aware of before purchasing this CPU is that it is an AM4 processor, which means you're going to need to pair it with compatible RAM and a motherboard. And despite being an older platform, it still has some life in it yet, and also offers excellent bang for your buck if you're trying to build on the cheap.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here at this price. Sure, it's not the latest from AMD when it comes to processors, but you're getting plenty of power and it doesn't cost all that much either. So head to Newegg and score this deal while you still can.