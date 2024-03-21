AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $168 $319 Save $151 The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is an excellent processor with 8 Cores and 16 processing threads that provide plenty of power and speed. $168 at Amazon

Now's going to be the perfect time if you're thinking about building a new PC. This AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is the perfect CPU if you want to build a PC on a budget, with the CPU offering lots of power, at an extremely affordable price. While it has a retail price of $319, it's been seen much lower over the past few months, but this new deal during Amazon's Big Spring Sale drops the price down to its lowest yet, falling to just $168.18 for a limited time.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X?

The first thing, as mentioned above, is the price, coming in at its lowest to date, which makes it an absolute steal if you're looking to build a new PC on the cheap. As far as specifications go, this is an AM4 CPU with 8 cores and 16 processing threads. Because this is an AM4 processor, that means you're going to get access to plenty of available AM4 motherboards, which can save you a lot when compared to an AM5 CPU.

As far as raw performance goes, this CPU offers impressive power with a maximum boost speed clocking in at 4.6GHz. If this isn't enough, you'll have the freedom to unlock this CPU's full potential, with AMD's X-series CPUs being open to overclocking. Of course, if you're going this route, you're going to want to purchase a CPU cooler that can handle all the heat.

When it comes to memory pairings, this CPU will rely on DDR4 RAM, which, again, is priced quite well in the current market, with lots of great choices being made available. Overall, this is great CPU to go with that offers lots of power at an extremely affordable price. So if you've been thinking about building something new, this is going to be the way to go. Just get it while you can because this deal won't last long.