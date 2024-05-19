AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $177 $299 Save $122 The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is an excellent processor with 8 Cores and 16 processing threads that provide plenty of power and speed. Best of all, this deal not only includes a sweet discount, but it also comes with a free 1TB SSD. $177 at Newegg

With summer around the corner, you might be looking at some more free time than usual, which means, if you're a gamer, you might want to look into building new or upgrading your current PC. While buying a new CPU can be expensive, it doesn't have to be — if you know where to look.

Related Best AMD CPUs in 2024 AMD makes some of the best desktop CPUs you can buy right for gaming and productivity, and these are the best options around.

With that said, we've managed to find this awesome deal on an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X that comes in at just $177. If that wasn't enough, this deal also includes a free 1TB SSD. So if you've been thinking about buying a new CPU, this is going to be the perfect time to shop. But just be quick, because this deal won't last long and will only be available for a limited time.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X?

Close

In addition to a fantastic price, you're also going to get pretty good performance. When it comes to the specifications, this processor has 8 cores and 16 processing threads and can boost up to 4.6Ghz when needed. The processor is built on an AM4 socket, which means, you're going to see a lot of great and affordable motherboard options available.

This chip is going to be efficient, while also allowing users to overclock if they deem it necessary. One thing to note is that this CPU does not have integrated graphics, so make sure to have that area covered, because without some type of graphics card, you won't see any output just with the CPU. Furthermore, this package doesn't come with any cooling, so grab a CPU cooler too.

Overall, this is a pretty good CPU that offers more than enough power in 2024 to play some of the best games on the market. At the same time, it's also ultra affordable, and comes with a 1TB SSD that should be a nice bonus if you've been looking to upgrade or add more storage to your PC.