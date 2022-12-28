AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $197 $299 Save $102 The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is an excellent processor with 8 Cores and 16 processing threads that provide plenty of power and speed. $197 at Amazon

There are a lot of component options when it comes to building a PC, and quite frankly, sometimes it can become overwhelming. Luckily, there are plenty of great options out there at pretty much every price point, so no matter what your budget, you can shop around a build something you'll feel content with. But, every once in a while, a deal will pop up that is simply irresistible, and this promotion on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is one of those that you can't pass up.

For a limited time, you can get yourself an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor for just $197, which is 34 percent off its retail price of $299. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is a AM4 CPU with 8 cores and 16 processing threads. While it can go as high as 4.6 GHz during Max Boost, the X-series processors are built for overclocking. You should be able to squeeze out every last bit of performance from the CPU when needed, just make sure you get a good CPU cooler if you're planning to go that route.

As far as memory pairings, you're going to have to go with DDR4 memory and there are plenty of great DDR4 RAM options available. Last but not least, you're going to need a great case, internal storage whether its SSD, NVMe or go with the best and get an M.2. If this deal doesn't speak to you, and you're looking for the latest from AMD, you'll want to start shopping around for Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and take a peek at some of the best AM5 motherboards out right now.