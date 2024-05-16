AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D $210 $249 Save $39 A powerful and affordable CPU that's great for a gaming PC build. Right now, you can score this CPU at its lowest price to date. $210 at Amazon

If you are looking to build a new PC, chances are, you've been checking out some parts, trying to see which ones are right for your PC build. Of course, one of the most vital parts of any build is going to be the CPU, which is pretty much going to be the heart of the PC. While there are some great options from Intel, if you're on a budget, then going with something from AMD is going to be a better option.

With that said, we've managed to find a screaming hot deal on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D. Now, this CPU isn't the latest from the brand, but still offers lots of performance, making it a great value. While it's original price of $250 was already a great deal for this product, for a limited time, you can grab this CPU for just $210, which is the lowest price we've seen to date.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D?

So let's get down to the specifications here, with the processor coming in on the AM4 platform, which means, you're going to have affordable choices when it comes to motherboards. In addition, the CPU features 8 cores and 16 processing threads, and a whopping 100MB of cache.

Now, what really sets this apart from other CPUs is the AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which gives the CPU a small boost in important areas. In addition to the above, the processor has the ability to boost to 4.1GHz, which really gives users great performance when needed. Of course, this just includes the CPU, so if you're looking to buy one, you'll also want to pick up a cooler as well.

For the most part, you're going to be getting excellent performance from this CPU at a price that's not going to hurt the wallet. While there are better options, this one hits all the right marks, plus comes in less than its original price right now, which is quite rare. So if you're interested, be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.