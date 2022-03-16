AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D: Which one is better?

AMD began its final stretch of the ‘Zen 3’ era by unleashing a range of new Ryzen 5000 series processors. We got as many as seven new processors from the company, with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D headlining the announcements. This new octa-core chip is essentially an upgraded version of the Ryzen 7 5800X. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs the Ryzen 7 5800X3D comparison to find out which one’s the better CPU for your next PC build.

Navigate this article:

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

What is 3D V-cache?

One of the main differences between the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the fact that the new chip takes advantage of AMD’s 3D V-cache. Cache, for those who don’t know, is essentially an extension of the system’s RAM. Cache memory acts as backup storage for quick and easy access to a part of storage.

The difference between 2D (standard cache found in most CPUs) and 3D V-cache is that 2D cache is stacked laterally. This arrangement limits the number of chiplets you can add to a particular processor die. 3D cache changes that with vertical stacking. This type of arrangement drastically increases the number of chiplets you can add, thereby resulting in a larger cache capacity.

We’re looking at 96MB L3 cache in the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D versus 32MB L3 cache in the older Ryzen 7 5800X. According to AMD, the new chip offers a significant performance improvement over the existing chip just by taking advantage of the additional cache memory. While we’re yet to put that theory to test, it’ll be interesting to see how it compares to some of the competing chips on the market. Now, let’s take a look at the specifications of each CPU in this comparison:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D: Specifications

Specification AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base clock 3.8GHz 3.4GHz Max. Boost clock Up to 4.7GHz Up to 4.5GHz L3 cache 32MB 96MB Default TDP 105W 105W Max. Operating Temperature 90°C 90°C Unlocked for overclocking Yes No CPU socket AM4 AM4

Performance Difference

Both the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D feature 8 cores and 16 threads. In fact, both CPUs are based on the Zen 3 architecture too. That being said, the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-cache is expected to perform a lot better than the older chip due to the additional L3 cache. This additional L3 cache is likely to pay huge dividends when it comes to the overall gaming performance.

According to AMD’s internal testing, just the addition of more cache memory has resulted in a massive performance gain of up to 40% over the Ryzen 7 5800X. This is exactly why AMD is referring to it has a “generational leap” in gaming performance with a simple addition of cache memory. AMD is going as far as to say that its Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the world’s fastest gaming processor right now. This potentially means that it’s even better than Intel’s Core i9 12900K chip, although we’ll have to circle back to this at a later time once we’ve had a chance to test it out.

The Ryzen 7 5800X, however, has faster cores compared to the new chip. As you can already tell by looking at the specs table, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has a base core speed of 3.9GHz and a boost core speed of 4.7GHz. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D, on the other hand, boasts a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 4.5GHz. Despite the slower cores, however, the new chip is said to perform better than the Ryzen 7 5800X. According to AMD’s own benchmarks, the new chip takes advantage of the additional cache memory to gain a lead over even AMD and Intel’s flagship CPUs. Here, take a look –

No overclocking support?

Another thing to note about the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is that it doesn’t support overclocking. There’s been a lot of debate surrounding this topic, but it seems like the new chip isn’t unlocked for overclocking. One of the main reasons behind this could be poor heat dissipation. It’s possible that stacked dies make it harder to cool the chip underneath. Perhaps we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on one of these chips to see how far you can push them.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, on the other hand, is fully unlocked for overclocking, which means you should be able to overclock this particular chip without any issues. Both the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D have max. operating temperature of 90°C, and neither of them come bundled with a stock CPU cooler. We suggest you check out our collection of the best CPU coolers to find out some good options to tame the thermal output of these chips.

Pricing and availability

AMD has officially revealed the pricing and release date of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. It’ll be available to purchase starting April 20 for $449. That’s the same price at which the Ryzen 7 5800X originally debuted. The Ryzen 7 5800X, on the other hand, is readily available on the market right now for around $350.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X offers impressive performance for gaming as well as content creation, making it a fantastic mainstream CPU overall. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Best Buy

Which one should you buy?

Given the fact that the Ryzen 7 5800X is now available for as low as $359, you are looking at almost a $100 price difference, plus the additional cost of a CPU cooler. Is the performance difference enough to warrant an upgrade? Well, looking at the benchmark numbers shared by AMD, it certainly looks like a solid gaming chip. But unless you are going after the absolute best performance for an enthusiast build, we think the Ryzen 7 5800X is still a solid pick-up at $359. It’s also worth pointing out that AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 series chips will be here in a few months and they’ll bring the new Zen 4 architecture to the table with some significant performance improvements and new features.

If you are looking to explore other CPU options for your build then be sure to check our collection of the best CPUs out there right now. There are also the new Ryzen 6000 series mobile chips that you can check out in the meantime. Alternatively, you can also join our XDA Computing Forums to discuss your build or get more product recommendations from the experts in our community.