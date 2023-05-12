Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D $295 $449 Save $154 An excellent processor that offers a lot of bang for buck, making it a great CPU option if you're building a new gaming PC. $295 at Amazon

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an extension of the octa-core Ryzen 7 5800X CPU but offers better performance thanks to AMD's 3D V-Cache memory. At the time of announcement, AMD even dubbed this chip as being the "world's fastest gaming CPU". The CPU is now being discounted by quite a bit, and although we've seen it fall from its original MSRP of $450 over time, its current price is one of the lowest we've seen over the past year. You can now grab this powerful CPU for just $295, making it a great option if you're building a new gaming PC or upgrading an older one.

What's great about AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D?

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU was first made available back in April 2022. Although a year has passed, the processor is still quite powerful. The CPU has a base clock speed of 3.4Ghz and can boost up to 4.5Ghz. Where it really shows its muscles is with the vertically stacked L3 cache, featuring 96MB, which is three times the amount of AMD's 5800X processor. If you've been itching to build a new gaming PC or wanted to upgrade an existing Socket AM4 computer, this one is going to be a great option.

Why buy AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D?

There are wide selection of great AMD CPUs, so whether you're trying to get something high-end, or just grab something for a budget build, there's always going to be a few options. But if you're looking to specifically build a rig that's just going to be for gaming, the Ryzen 5 5800X3D is going to be it.

In benchmarks, the AMD chip manages to hold its own against pricier options from Intel like the Intel i9-12900K and i9-12900KS. For the most part, you're going to be getting a solid offering if you're looking for a Socket AM4 CPU. The CPU is currently priced at just $295 from Amazon. There is a coupon that you have to clip before you head to check out, so be sure to apply it or else you won't see the discount in your cart when checking out.