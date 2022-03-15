AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D price and release date announced alongside six new CPUs

AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU back in January while teasing the Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. This new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor builds upon the existing octa-core Ryzen 7 5800X CPU to offer more performance with AMD’s 3D V-Cache memory. AMD has now confirmed the release date and pricing for this particular CPU along with six other CPUs as part of its Spring update. Let’s take a quick look at the new members of the Ryzen desktop family.

AMD’s Spring update announcement was headlined by the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which according to the company, is the “world’s fastest gaming CPU”. This octa-core CPU has a base clock of 3.4GHz and a maximum boost clock of up to 4.5GHz. It features vertically stacked L3 cache to build upon the performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X. It has 96MB L3 cache compared to 32MB on the 5800X. Even though AMD has lowered the clocks of the 5800X3D compared to the 5800X, it says the new chip offers a significant performance improvement to match or beat the Core i9-12900K from Intel.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

New AMD Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series SKUs

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is accompanied by as many as six new Ryzen processors. First off, there’s the Ryzen 7 5700X, a relatively affordable 65W octa-core CPU with a base clock of 3.4GHz and a max boost clock of 4.6GHz. Just to put things into perspective, the base and boost clocks of this CPU are 400MHz and 100Mhz lower than 5800X. It’ll be interesting to see how this 65W chip will perform going against the 105W 5800X and its Intel counterparts.

AMD is also launching the 6-core Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 5 5500. Both of these chips have twelve threads but there’s a small difference in clock speeds. The Ryzen 5 5600 has 3.5GHz and 4.4GHz clocks whereas the 5500 comes with a 3.6 and 4.2 GHz base and boost clocks, respectively. The Ryzen 5 5500 features 16MB of L3 cache, whereas the Ryzen 5 5600 comes with 32MB.

In addition to the new Ryzen 5000 series chips, AMD is also launching as many as three Ryzen 4000 SKUs: Ryzen 5 4600G, Ryzen 5 4500, and the Ryzen 3 4100. These are all entry-level chips with 65W TDP for economical shoppers. Here’s a quick look at the specs table to glance over the details of each new Ryzen CPU that were announced today:

Core/Threads Clock Speeds Total Cache TDP MSRP AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8/16 3.4/4.5GHz 100MB 105 $449 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8/16 3.4/4.6GHz 36MB 65 $299 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 3.5/4.4GHz 35MB 65 $199 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 6/12 3.6/4.2GHz 19MB 65 $159 AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 6/12 3.7/4.2GHz 11MB 65 $154 AMD Ryzen 5 4500 6/12 3.6/4.1GHz 11MB 65 $129 AMD Ryzen 5 4100 4/8 3.8/4.0 6MB 65 $99

Pricing & Availability

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU will be available to purchase starting April 20 for $449. That’s the same as the original price of the Ryzen 7 5800X, which is now going for just $359 at Best Buy. The Ryzen 7 5700X is priced at $299, whereas the Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 5 5500 will cost you $199 and $159, respectively. As for the Ryzen 4000 SKUs, they start at $99 for the Ryzen 3 4100 and go up to $154 for the Ryzen 5 4600G with an iGPU. AMD has only announced the availability for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, but we’re expecting the other CPUs to hit the shelves in early April.

Lastly, AMD also announced that it’s enabling the Zen 3 architecture for all the 300-series motherboards. That’s right, the official Ryzen 4000/5000 series CPU support for AMD 300 series motherboards is finally happening. This means, all the older X370, B350, and A320 motherboards will receive a BIOS update to enable support for Zen 3 CPUs. The availability of the update will depend on your manufacturer but AMD says you should expect an update in April/May.