AMD CPUs are a better way to go if you're looking to build your PC on the cheap. And while there are tons of great choices, the Ryzen 7 5800XT is going to be our pick for today, thanks to this sweet deal that knocks 48% off its retail price. That means you'll be able to pick this CPU up for an absolute steal, as it drops to its lowest price yet at just $130.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT?

While this wasn't the most popular option upon its release, it's now seeing a resurgence. Things like that will happen when the price gets down to a point where consumers can't resist. This model doesn't have any onboard graphics included, so you will need to purchase a card separately.

When it comes to the specifics, this CPU is built on AMD's Zen 3 architecture and features 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz, and can boost up to 4.8GHz when needed. As far as performance, this CPU will be able to handle most things you throw at it, offering plenty of value at its current price.

If you're looking to see the performance details, your best bet is going to be looking at reviews or comparisons with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. It's basically the same chip, but the XT does provide a 100MHz boost. What's good is that the CPU does come with a fan, meaning you won't have to shell out extra if you don't want to.

Overall, this isn't the most inspiring release from AMD, and there are many other better options if you're looking at its original price of $250. But at $130, this CPU gets a second chance for those looking to build an affordable PC. So, grab this CPU at a discount while you can because the deal won't be around for long.