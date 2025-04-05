AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT $140 $249 Save $109 If you're looking to build an affordable PC, this AMD CPU will be the way to go with its discounted price, which comes in at just $140 for a limited time. $140 at Amazon

Now's one of the best times if you're looking to build a new PC, since there are plenty of great CPUs to choose from, allowing you to build something that's powerful and affordable. And while we love to recommend AMD CPUs with its latest AM5 platform, we think that going with an AM4 chip in 2025 is still a pretty good option if you're looking for the lowest price.

While the AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT wasn't really a popular choice when it was first released, it's gained renewed interest over the past several months as the price has started to drop. You can now score this chip for just $140 while it's on sale from Amazon, making it a pretty good option if you're looking to build a cheap PC.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT?

When it comes to the hardware, this CPU is built using AMD's Zen 3 architecture and is part of the brand's AM4 platform. While older, it's still quite popular for budget builders, and there are a lot of great accessories that can be purchased cheaply as well. The CPU features 8 cores, 16 threads, and has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz that can boost up to 4.8GHz.

For the most part, this CPU is quite versatile, being able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. Furthermore, it also comes with AMD's Wraith Prism Cooler, which means you won't need to spend extra money on cooling if you're okay with the bundled fan performance. If you're not quite sold, you can check out our comparison of the chip against AMD's Ryzen 7 5700x.

But if this all sounds good, and is the exact thing you're looking for, now's going to be a pretty good time to pick one up. Of course, if you're still on the fence, be sure to check out some of our other favorite CPUs to see if you see something more interesting.