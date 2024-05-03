AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $359 $367 Save $8 AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is the company's cheapest model with 3D V-Cache and can deliver gaming performance on par or even better than the brand's Ryzen 9 7950X. If you're looking to build a pretty good gaming PC at an affordable price, then this CPU is going to be right up your alley. Right now, you can score a fantastic discount on this CPU, which is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen in some time. $359 at Amazon

There are a lot of great options when it comes to CPUs in 2024. So, if you've been looking to build a brand-new system and want to get excellent gaming performance, AMD CPUs are going to be some of the best options to go with in 2024 — if you're looking to build something that's relatively affordable. While there are a lot of different options out there, this AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is going to be an excellent choice, with its impressive frame rates that are achieved efficiently.

While this CPU typically comes priced at $449, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that drops it down to the lowest price we've seen in some months. Amazon is already knocking 18% off, you can also save an additional $8.43 just by clipping the digital coupon ahead of check out. So be sure to get this deal while it lasts, because at this price, it won't be around for long.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU?

We're not exaggerating when we say that this is one of the best affordable CPUs for gamers on the market in 2024. The AMD Ryzen 7800X3D CPU delivers with its 8 cores and 16 threads, and a base clock rate that runs at 4.2Ghz, and can boost to 5Ghz when needed.

But what makes this CPU special is that it features AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which is great for gaming. Of course, another thing to look out for with this chip is that it is an AM5 socket type, which means you're going to get the latest technology, but you'll also need to potentially invest in a new motherboard and RAM.

Luckily, AM5 chips have been out for some time, which means even some of the best AM5 motherboards can be obtained at a fair price. Of course, if you're looking to save the most you can, you can always go with a budget motherboard option. As stated above, you're also going to stick with DD5 RAM if you're going with an AM5 CPU. And as you might expect, we have some great DDR5 RAM suggestions as well.

With all that said, you're not going to find a better deal for this Ryzen 7800X3D CPU. While it has been cheaper in the past at times, this is the best deal we've seen for this in months. So if you've been thinking about building new PC, now's going to be your chance.