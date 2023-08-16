AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $399 $449 Save $50 AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is the company's cheapest model with 3D V-Cache and can deliver excellent gaming performance. Right now, take $50 off and get a free copy of Starfield with your purchase. $399 at Best Buy $399 at Newegg $399 at Amazon

With the release of Starfield just a couple of weeks away, gamers are getting excited to play Bethesda Game Studios' first new IP in literally decades. The developer is best known for its Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, so the expectations are high when it comes to Starfield. Of course, with a game like this, you're going to want a PC with a lot of muscle and now might be a good time to upgrade or build a new PC, especially with this stellar deal on AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU.

While it normally retails for $450, the CPU has been discounted to $399. Now you might be telling yourself, that isn't much of a discount — and you're right. But this CPU rarely gets a discount and what makes this deal even better is that you can now also get a free copy of Starfield with your purchase. If that wasn't enough you can also save an additional $15 when buying through Newegg using promotional code BTSCCVA546 for a limited time. So if you were thinking about upgrading your PC or building something new, this deal is going to be for you.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU features 8 cores and 16 threads and has a maximum frequency of up to 5.0 GHz. Perhaps even more critical though is that it is an AM5 socket type, which means you will most likely need to purchase a new motherboard to use this processor. Now while some of the best AM5 motherboards can be a bit pricey, there are plenty of budget AM5 motherboards too. Also, you're going to need to use DDR5 RAM with the new CPU, so here are a few suggestions for best RAM for an AM5 processor.

Although these totals can quickly add up, you're going to be building one of the best gaming setups with an AM5, and getting a free copy of Starfield in the process. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can because it's only going to be available for a limited time.