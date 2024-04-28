AMD Ryzen 7 8700F This Ryzen 7 chip from AMD sports 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock up to 5GHz. If you're looking for the processing muscle of an 8700G but plan on getting yourself a dedicated GPU, this is a great choice. Plus, it's extremely power efficient with a 65W TDP. Pros Likely to be affordable Solid cores, threads, and clocks AM5 platform Cons Uncertain availability

Intel's 14th-generation Raptor Lake chips are a popular choice of processor, even if they weren't a radical departure from the prior generation. Team Red, on the other hand, has been expanding its Ryzen 8000 line of chips, most recently with the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F.

While the i7-14700 is the locked variant of the i7-14700K, the Ryzen 7 8700F is a variant of the 8700G without the integrated graphics included, so it's right at home in a gaming rig with a dedicated GPU. So, the question becomes, which one of these chips is right for you?

Luckily, we've got the ultimate comparison between the Core i7-14700 and the Ryzen 7 8700F.

Price, availability, and specs

In stores now vs an uncertain future

The 8700F was quietly added to AMD's global website after its Chinese launch, but there isn't any hard information just yet on a release date. However, considering that the 8700G retails for $329, we'd expect a price tag around there, but slightly cheaper.

On the other hand, the i7-14700 is currently available at your retailer of choice, and this processor retails for $400. However, it's not too hard to find one on sale for $350, putting it within spitting distance of the 8700F, though the gap may vary depending on sales.



AMD Ryzen 7 8700F Intel Core i7-14700 Socket AM5 LGA 1700 Cores 8 20 Threads 16 28 Base Clock Speed 4.1 GHz 1.5GHz / 2.1GHz Boost Clock Speed 5 GHz 4.2GHz / 5.3GHz PCIe 4.0 5.0 Cache 24 MB 33MB L3 + 28MB L2 Graphics None Intel® UHD Graphics 770 Process 4 nm Intel 7 TDP 65 W 219W

Design and performance

Another Intel vs AMD showdown

These two chips have some pretty significant architectural differences, which contribute to different performance, so there are some key pieces of information to keep in mind.

With the 8700F, you're getting AMD's Zen 4 architecture, 8 cores, and 16 threads. Unlike the 14700, there aren't performance or efficiency cores, and also unlike the 14700 (and the 8700G), the 8700F doesn't feature integrated graphics, so you'll need to augment it with a dedicated GPU at all times. While the 8700F can hit speeds as high as 5GHz, its power consumption is impressively low with a TDP of just 65W. This means you won't need an especially high-performance cooler to keep this Ryzen processor running smoothly, which can save you money.

On the Intel side, you're getting that familiar hybrid architecture that splits the 14700's 20 cores into 8 Performance cores and 12 Efficiency cores for a total thread count of 28. Unlike the Ryzen, you do get Intel® UHD Graphics 770 on the 14700. Also unlike the 8700F, the 14700 is a power-hungry chip, coming in at 219W of maximum power draw. And with speeds up to 4.2GHz / 5.3GHz across 20 cores, you'll be sure to want a solid cooling solution for your 14700. However, there's more leeway here than there is with the unlocked 14700K variant.

It's also worth noting that the 8700F is based off TSMC's 4nm node, while the 14700 is based off the Intel 7 node, the brand's 10nm tech. Thanks to more cores, more threads, faster clocks, and graphics capabilities, the 14700 is the top performer here, especially when it comes to heavily multithreaded workloads that scale well with higher core and thread counts. Although that doesn't mean the 8700F isn't capable in terms of gaming, that activity doesn't usually scale well past the 8 cores and 16 threads on the 8700F.

Put simply, if you've got the money for the 14700 and can cool it adequately, it's the higher performing processor, and it's more versatile thanks to the inclusion of integrated graphics.

Winner: Intel Core i7-14700

Platforms

How you can save some cash

With the 14700, you get the LGA 1700 socket, while the 8700F is part of AMD's AM5 platform.

There are some differences between the two, but the biggest comes down to RAM support. With the 14700, you get support for DDR4 RAM, which can definitely be a way to keep costs down if you're looking to save money, while you'll also have headroom for a future upgrade to DDR5. It's likely that the next generation of Intel chips will move to a new socket, while the AM5 platform is likely to be supported for quite some time. So, if future-proofing is important to you, you might end up preferring the 8700F and paying a little extra for DDR5 memory.

It's also worth noting that DDR5 prices are continually on the decline, so the gap in price isn't what it once was, so you may not save all that much by going for DDR4 and a 14700. On average, LGA 1700 motherboards may be cheaper than AM5 options, but there are definitely some reasonable AM5 boards out there if you want to go that route.

Thanks to the fact that support for AM5 is going to continue for some time, as well as competitive prices on DDR5 and AM5 boards, the 8700F is the overall winner when it comes to platform.

Winner: Ryzen 7 8700F

Overall winner: Intel Core i7-14700

You can't actually buy one of these chips right now, so the choice is easy

While the 8700F will ostensibly be cheaper and the AM5 platform is more future-proof, thanks to better overall performance from the 14700, versatility by way of DDR4 support, and the fact that you can't actually buy an 8700F just yet, the 14700 is our overall top pick.

However, once the 8700F is available, and if it's priced competitively (e.g. $299) there could be good reason to pick one up instead, especially if the 14700 is hovering around its current retail price. It looks like we'll have to wait to see how the 8700F situation shakes out to be sure.

