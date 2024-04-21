AMD Ryzen 7 8700G AMD's best APU If you don't want to spend the money on a discrete GPU, the Ryzen 7 8700G is a superb APU that can handle gaming. With eight CPU cores and 12 GPU cores, it's a great workhorse capable of handling the latest games at 1080p and even 1440p. It's AMD's best APU to date and is a fantastic candidate for budget-friendly or minimalist gaming PC builds. Pros AMD's best APU yet Great for 1080p and even 1440p gaming Perfect for budget and minimalist gaming builds Cons You're still paying for GPU cores No PCIe 5.0 support $329 at Newegg

The Ryzen 7 8700G is arguably the best AMD CPU for PC builders on a budget, offering enough integrated graphical horsepower to skip the GPU altogether. But let's face it: as great as APUs are, they won't fully replace discrete graphics cards any time soon. That's where the Ryzen 7 8700F comes in as a viable alternative to the Ryzen 7 8700G. This newer, cheaper CPU is very similar to the 8700G but lacks integrated graphics, making it an attractive choice for builders set on using a dedicated GPU. Given the price difference, a comparison between the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 7 8700G is necessary to determine which of these Zen 4 processors is the best fit for your build (and your budget).

Price, specs, and availability

The Ryzen 7 8700G is part of AMD's Zen 4 lineup. It's an APU, meaning it has both CPU and GPU cores, making a discrete graphics card unnecessary (although it works fine with one too). The 8700G is one of our favorite Ryzen processors and is a solid value, retailing for around $329 from AMD and online retailers, including Amazon and Newegg.

AMD has been rather quiet about the Ryzen 7 8700F. That's understandable, as there's nothing especially new about this chip. It's essentially an 8700G without the GPU cores. We don't have an official retail price yet, but it will be a cheaper alternative to the 8700G for builders using a discrete graphics card who don't actually need an APU.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Socket AM5 Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock Speed 4.2 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.1 GHz PCIe 4.0 Cache 24 MB RAM support 256 GB DDR5 Graphics AMD Radeon 780M Architecture Zen 4 Process 4 nm TDP 65 W Power Draw 65 W

AMD Ryzen 7 8700F Socket AM5 Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock Speed 4.1 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5 GHz PCIe 4.0 Cache 24 MB RAM support 256 GB DDR5 Graphics None Architecture Zen 4 Process 4 nm TDP 65 W Power Draw 65 W

CPU performance

The devil is in the details

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 8700F appear to have identical CPU setups. Both feature eight CPU cores, 16 threads, and a 4nm architecture. They also have an 8MB L2 cache and a 16MB L3 cache, and support up to 256GB of DDR5 memory. Unfortunately, neither supports PCIe 5.0, but that's to be expected with budget processors like these.

You may think that means the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and 8700F would have identical CPU specs. Somewhat curiously, that's not the case. The Ryzen 7 8700G has a slightly higher base clock speed of 4.2GHz (which you can boost to 5.1GHz), in contrast to the 4.1GHz base and 5.0GHz boosted clock speeds of the 8700F. That will not amount to a noticeable difference during everyday use, but it's a difference nonetheless.

Winner: Ryzen 7 8700G (by a nose)

Gaming performance

We all know this what we're really here for

There are many reasons to build a PC, but chances are high that you intend to play some games on it. The Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 7 8700F are perfectly suitable CPUs for a gaming PC build, but in very different ways. The main appeal of the Ryzen 7 8700G is that it's an APU, which means it combines CPU and GPU cores onto one chip for more efficiency.

In addition to its eight CPU cores, the Ryzen 7 8700G sports a 12-core Radeon 780M GPU, which allows it to run modern games at 1080p (and even 1440p for many titles). Ultimately, it won't match the performance of today's top GPUs. But those can be quite expensive, and the Ryzen 7 8700G actually does a very respectable job with non-discrete graphics.

The Ryzen 7 8700F stands in stark contrast to the 8700G in that it has no GPU cores whatsoever: it's purely a CPU. There's nothing wrong with that, provided you have or plan to use a discrete GPU in your build. In that case, the Ryzen 7 8700F is the better pick, because there's no reason to spend more on an APU when you've already got a dedicated graphics card. Between the two options, the Ryzen 7 8700G is the clear winner in terms of gaming power.

Winner: Ryzen 7 8700G

Which Ryzen 7 8700 CPU is best?

Objectively, the Ryzen 7 8700G is the better processor. Its eight CPU cores and 4nm architecture match the 8700F, but with its 12-core Radeon 780M GPU, the 8700G is a viable APU for budget or minimalist gaming PC builds. The Ryzen 7 8700G is simply the more capable chip, and although it's more expensive than the Ryzen 7 8700F, it's a great value.

On the other hand, if you are using or planning to use a discrete GPU in your PC build, the Ryzen 7 8700F is the better buy. Those 12 GPU cores in the 8700G will go to waste if you're also sticking a graphics card into your PC, as that will be doing the heavy lifting when it comes to gaming. Given the identical CPU architecture between the Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 7 8700F, there's no reason to pay more for the APU if you have a separate GPU already.