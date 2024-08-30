AMD Ryzen 7 9700X AMD's all-new Ryzen 7 9700X not only undercuts its predecessor, but it's more powerful and sips less electricity. 8 cores and 16 threads will ensure all your favorite games run as intended by the developers, and a 5.5 GHz boost speed will make easy work of heavier loads.

2024 saw the release of the Ryzen 9000 series of processors built on AMD's Zen 5 architecture. Succeeding the Ryzen 7000 series, this latest family of chips boasts improved efficiency and performance, thanks to architectural changes and a shrinkage in the manufacturing process at TSMC. The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 9 9900X are very different processors. The Ryzen 7 is the mid-range chip with 8 cores and moderate performance whereas the Ryzen 9 9900X is for enthusiasts and creators, thanks to its impressive 12-core layout. I'll run you through all the similarities, differences, and performance numbers to help you choose the right chip for the job.

Price, specs, and availability

The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 9 9900X aren't too far apart, including price and specifications. The 9700X has 8 physical cores and 16 threads, moving up to 5.5 GHz when the CPU cooler and other parts of the system allow. The 9900X has 12 cores and 24 threads, making it the better CPU on paper for performance, especially in multi-core applications. With a slightly higher boost speed of 5.6 GHz, you'll also see slightly improved single-core scores. Price-wise, the 9700X is more affordable at $359 and the 9900X is $449, which isn't huge for such a powerful processor.



AMD Ryzen 7 9700X AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Socket AM5 AM5 Cores 8 12 Threads 16 24 Base Clock Speed 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.5 GHz 5.6 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 40 MB 77 MB RAM support DDR5-6000 DDR5-5600 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Zen 5 Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 65W 120 W

Although the 9900X has the numbers advantage over the 9700X, actual in-game performance is marginally different due to games utilizing fewer cores than most processors have. The same AM5 socket is used by all Ryzen 9000 series processors, matching the 7000 series that came before it. The processors can be used interchangeably, allowing for a clear upgrade path from the previous generation. AMD has confirmed plans to support the AM5 socket until 2027, which should provide additional upgrades over these two processors.

Like all other AM5 CPUs, PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support is available regardless of which chip you buy. AMD graphics is available for displaying output to a connected screen without a discrete GPU, though you will need to use one for gaming. The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X requires less power and has a TDP of just 65W. It will only pull around 88W when under full load. The 9900X has a TDP of 120W with a maximum draw of 162W. If all you plan to do is play games with a mid-range GPU, the Ryzen 7 could be the better buy though the 9900X will have more headroom for multi-core applications.

Thermals and performance

Comparing these two processors for performance produces results as one would expect from reading through the specification sheets. The 9700X falls slightly behind the 9900X in just about every test, which is down to the lower core and thread counts and less cache. The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X has more cores and a higher clock speed without overclocking. The 9700X isn't far behind in single-core applications but with more cores being required for more intensive workloads, the Ryzen 7 does hit a wall whereas the Ryzen 9 can better handle the heavier tasks.

Compared to the best from Intel, both of these AMD processors use considerably less power with the 9700X clocking in at just 88 watts. The 9900X isn't terrible with a maximum draw of 162 watts. Both chips performed well in our range of synthetic test benchmarks, as well as light to heavy gaming.

As most PC titles don't utilize all available CPU cores, GPU often remains the primary bottleneck. This means it's largely a toss-up between the two chips. The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X does manage to get slightly better frame rates but there's not much in it. It's only when you get to 4K gaming with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 does the 9900X makes more sense with the firepower to ensure you're not hampering the mighty Nvidia flagship in any way.

Which CPU is right for you?

AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X is the mid-range CPU from the 9000 series with ample performance at a more reasonable price. Should the 9 series be slightly too much money, I'd consider the 9700X, if not an older generation AM5 chip. With 8 cores, you won't find it lacking unless running the heaviest of software and I'm talking 4K video rendering. It will still power through, but you'd have to endure slightly longer wait times, as I found in our review testing. For single-core applications where per-core performance matters more, there's not a lot between them. For most people, the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X is the chip to buy. It's great for gaming, general computing, and creative use.

For the best processor in this comparison, it has to be the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X. It has a higher default boost clock speed, more cores, more threads, more cache, and more everything. The Ryzen 9 9950X may be the best Ryzen 9000 processor but this is still a solid powerhouse. 12 cores make it easy to work on even more demanding tasks such as video rendering. I'm using this very processor inside my primary system, which also happens to be my Linux gaming rig. It's fantastic, especially when coupled with an AMD Radeon GPU for Smart Access Memory.