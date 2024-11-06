AMD launched the very first Zen 5 CPU with 3D V-Cache on an 8-core platform. Undercutting the high-end Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen 9 processors, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D offers a better price to performance for gaming, thanks to its impressively large cache. Having fewer cores than the leading flagship chips shouldn't cause any issues in-game since more titles don't care for the number of cores and threads on the CPU.

For those with mid-range gaming PC builds, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D can stretch its wings. In my comprehensive testing, I found the processor performs incredibly well in various games at 1440p and 4K. Where it does struggle compared to other CPUs is productivity and media work, but that's not where this CPU is positioned and for the price, it's one of the better options for gaming with Zen 5.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D has an MSRP of $479, which is in line with the rest of the AMD Ryzen 9000 lineup. Being the first (and only) Zen 5 processor with a 3D V-Cache at the time of review, the 9800X3D is the go-to CPU for gamers hunting the best frame rates at all resolutions. Present on the CPU are 8 physical cores with a total of 16 threads and cores can burst up to 5.2GHz when situations allow.

Full support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 is included, but the 105MB of cache is the star of the show with this processor and it's the reason why it's great for gaming. The 120W thermal design power (TDP) rating means the 9800X3D can be adequately cooled with more affordable solutions. Pulling as high as 150W showcases the efficiency of AMD's Zen 5 and TSMC's manufacturing process.

Specifications Socket AM5 Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock Speed 4.7 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.2 GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 105 MB RAM support DDR5-5600 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Architecture Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 120W Power Draw ~150W Expand

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D replaces the popular AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and this launch makes sense as it's the X3D with better efficiency and overall results. Most changes to the 9800X3D are in the 3D V-Cache, which AMD is branding the second generation of this technology. In essence, the cache has been moved from on top of the Zen cores to below them. An issue that affected previous-gen X3D chips was temperatures and clock speeds. The latter had to be reined in to prevent the chips from getting too hot due to the CPU cores not directly interfacing with the cooling solution.

With this switch, the 9800X3D can boost higher than its predecessors and remain at high frequencies for longer. Compared to the 7800X3D, this new chip has a 500 MHz faster base speed and 200 Hz faster boost clock. This should allow the processor to perform closer to an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X for everything outside gaming. Clock speeds are also important for gaming, which is where some of the in-game uplifts come from. A side effect of moving the 3D V-Cache is the ability to fully overclock the processor, allowing for configuring the Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) and making manual adjustments to get more from the CPU.



AMD Ryzen 7 9700X AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Socket AM5 AM5 AM5 Cores 8 8 12 Threads 16 16 24 Base Clock Speed 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz 5.6 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 5.0 Cache 40 MB 105 MB 77 MB RAM support DDR5-6000 DDR5-5600 DDR5-5600 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Zen 5 Zen 5 Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TSMC 4nm, 6nm TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 65W 120W 120 W

DDR5-6000 remains the sweet spot for the Ryzen 9000 series with this new processor. It should be possible to go above this recommendation, but AGESA will automatically switch from 1:1 to 1:2 and I found things to become slightly too unstable when attempting to use anything above 6400MT/s at 1:1. A latency of around 2ns can be added through using notably faster system memory with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Although we're seeing impressive RAM speed numbers come out of Team Blue's camp, a solid low-latency DDR5-6000 kit with this AMD Chip would more than suffice.

Impressive in-game performance

Better productivity scores

I use the same test benches for reviewing components, but we also include other setups should manufacturers provide specific hardware to match their findings. AMD provided a motherboard, RAM, and an SSD with Windows 11 preloaded. XDA supplied the GPU, PSU, and CPU cooler.

GPU AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Motherboard MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi SSD Samsung 990 Pro Cooler be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5, iBuyPower AW4 360

We start with the usual suite of productivity and performance tests. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D performed well across the board, surpassing the 7800X3D in every test aside from 7-Zip, which we've seen significant drops with Zen 5 compared to other chips. The 9800X3D draws more power than its predecessor, allowing it to clock faster and achieve better results in these tests and gaming, though you won't see it pass 150W, this is only when pushing the CPU hard in stress tests. Gaming with this chip would see lower values.