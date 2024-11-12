AMD launched the Ryzen 7 9800X3D as the first Zen 5 gaming CPU and the most powerful chip in its arsenal for playing games. Designed to replace the outgoing Ryzen 7 7800X3D, this mighty process utterly decimated almost every other processor in most game tests, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. The Core Ultra 285K is the flagship Arrow Lake CPU with an impressive core count, an all-new process, and architectural changes to pull considerably less power than Intels' 14th-gen family of CPUs. It's the better buy for everything not game-related, so which is best for your PC?

Architecture

Zen 5 vs. Arrow Lake

Source: AMD

AMD and Intel design their processors differently. With Zen 5, AMD kept the traditional CPU design with chiplets and performance cores with multi-threading support. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D has 8 physical cores with 16 threads. The X3D suffix of this processor means there's the presence of AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which essentially has cache stacked on top of each other, providing the CPU with considerably more local memory for storing data and running calculations. This is important for gaming as the more cache you have on the CPU, the better the performance.

Intel does things slightly differently, especially with its new Arrow Lake family of chips. The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K has a new name, new architecture, and manufacturing process. Instead of having the same cores across the package, Intel uses a big.LITTLE design with P-cores and E-cores. The former are the usual cores you'd find on any AMD or Intel CPU while the E-cores are designed to handle background tasks. It's designed this way so the processor uses less power for less demanding tasks and allows the P-cores to remain focused on more resource-intensive tasks.

It hasn't been a smooth transition for Intel with scheduling between cores for various workloads affecting overall performance. With the approach maturing over a few generations, performance has improved and Arrow Lake processors are among the fastest in the game. In our Intel Core Ultra 9 285K review, we found the CPU to beat just about any other consumer-grade chip in various tests and benchmarks. The high clock speeds, multiple P-cores and E-cores, and architectural advancements have enabled the company to squeeze as much performance out of this CPU as possible.

Specifications

Faster cores with lower power draws

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is the more powerful processor of the two with a total of 24 cores and threads. AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D has just 8 cores and 16 threads. Intel's flagship chip can also boost higher with a maximum burst speed of 5.7GHz on the P-cores and 5.5GHz on the E-cores. Previously, E-core boost speeds were notably lower yet they're still higher than what AMD can manage with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. AMD's chip can hit speeds of 5.2GHz under the right conditions on specific cores. Clock speeds are important for gaming, but AMD had to keep them in check for the 9800X3D.

This is due to the 3D V-Cache — the 9800X3D has a higher TDP and power draw than the Ryzen 7 9700X. Moving the cache above the CPU cores enabled AMD to push clock speeds higher than the previous-gen 7800X3D, but they're still nowhere near what Intel can achieve. Both CPUs support PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 and have integrated graphics for video output without a discrete GPU. To illustrate just how much more cache the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K has 76MB total, shadowed by the massive 104MB on the AMD chip.



AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Socket AM5 FCLGA1851 Cores 8 8P / 16E Threads 16 24 Base Clock Speed 4.7 GHz 3.7 GHz / 3.2 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.2 GHz 5.7 GHz / 5.5 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 104 MB 36MB L3 + 40MB L2 RAM support DDR5-5600 DDR5-6400 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Graphics Architecture Zen 5 Arrow Lake Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TSMC N3B TDP 120W 125 W Power Draw ~150W ~250 W

Performance

Epic productivity and gaming experiences

Looking at some benchmark data we published in our two CPU reviews, it's clear to see the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K win by a country mile in some cases for overall computing power. Having 24 cores and a maximum boost speed of 5.7GHz allows the CPU to power through any task thrown at it. It's only when you get to gaming does the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D pulls ahead. No matter whether it's paired with a budget-friendly GPU or one of the flagships from AMD or Intel, you'll notice a considerable jump in frame rates compared to almost every other CPU.