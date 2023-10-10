AMD's Ryzen 7000 series is great when it comes to performance, efficiency, and features, but its biggest weakness has to be its price tag. On value, it has a pretty hard time competing with Intel's 13th-generation chips, which often boast more cores for the same price. However, on Prime Day you can take advantage of some pretty big discounts for three of the fastest chips in the Ryzen 7000 series: the Ryzen 9 7900X, the 7950X, and the 7950X3D.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $365 $550 Save $185 With 12 cores, the Ryzen 9 7900X is the lighter weight flagship CPU of the Ryzen 7000 series. It's great for both multicore workloads and gaming, and while it's not as fast as the 7950X, it's quite a bit cheaper. $365 at Amazon

The 7900X has always been a little awkward in the Ryzen 7000 series since it's squished between the Ryzen 7 7700X, the 7800X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X with a price tag that doesn't usually match. However, on Prime Day it's going for $365, which is only a little more than you'd spend on the much slower Ryzen 7 7700X or Core i5-13600K. The 7900X is great for both work and gaming, and at $365 it's pretty much at a brand-new low.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $515 $700 Save $185 AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X is the flagship CPU of the Ryzen 7000 series, coming with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.7GHz boost clock. $515 at Amazon

The 7950X, the 7900X's bigger sibling and one of the best CPUs today, is also on sale and is going for $515, which is $185 down from its MSRP and almost $100 off of its usual price at Amazon. It's essentially a 7900X but a higher clock speed and four more cores, which means it's faster all across the board and especially in apps that can use all those cores. While the Core i9-13900K is generally a better deal than the 7950X since it has about the same performance but costs less, on Prime Day the 7950X will actually be cheaper for once.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D $620 $700 Save $80 AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU is a 16-core chip equipped with 3D V-Cache technology, allowing it to be one of the best CPUs for both gaming and productivity. With its massive 128MB L3 cache and extremely high turbo clock speed of 5.7GHz, this premium processor can tackle all graphically-taxing games with ease. $620 at Amazon

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the 3D V-Cache equipped version of the 7950X, is also on sale and is going for $620, about $30 to $50 down from its usual price. While 3D V-Cache makes the 7950X3D run at a slightly lower clock speed, in gaming that's more than offset by its 64MB of extra cache. However, that lower frequency does mean the 7950X3D is slower than the 7950X in basically everything else, and it can be slower in the handful of games that prefer high clock speeds over cache. Still, for $620 you're getting a CPU that tops the charts in both games and work.

If you've been looking at the Ryzen 9 chips in the 7000 series, these Prime Day deals are your chance to build a high-end AMD PC for very little. The 7900X and 7950X deals are especially nice, especially if you're after great AMD CPUs with top tier performance for a workstation as well as great gaming performance.