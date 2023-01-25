One of EA's most anticipated games for 2023 now comes with Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now getting bundled with brand-new Ryzen 7000 CPUs as AMD seeks to promote its newly launched Ryzen 7000 65-watt chips. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be bundled with all currently launched Ryzen 7000 CPUs until April 1st, though the game doesn't actually come out until March 17.

This is actually the first game bundle AMD has launched for Ryzen 7000 since it came out in September of last year, and it's one of the many measures the company is taking to encourage desktop users to buy Ryzen 7000 chips. Having launched at a relatively high MSRP, actual street pricing for Ryzen 7000 CPUs has come down all across the board, from $50 on the Ryzen 5 7600X to over $100 on the Ryzen 9 7950X. The key reason for this is that Intel's 13th Gen CPUs are quite competitive and until January 31 come with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

AMD's 65-watt class budget CPUs have also come out this month, though it's interesting that they've been available since January 10 and are only getting the Star Wars game bundle now. Perhaps the Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 9 7900 simply haven't sold as well as AMD was hoping. There's also the matter of upcoming Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs coming out in February; we don't know yet whether or not these new CPUs will get added to the bundle.

If you've bought a Ryzen 7000 CPU since the bundle was announced, you can get your key for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at AMD's website and you have until May 6 to redeem it. If you haven't yet, you can buy the new CPUs below.