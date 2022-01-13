AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

AMD’s 2022 Product Premier included an assortment of new CPUs, desktop and mobile graphics cards, and some laptops APUs. In addition to the new Ryzen 6000 series APUs and its Ryzen 7 5800X3D V-Cache processor, AMD also announced the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs. It wasn’t a particularly surprising revelation given how the arrival of new chips was already confirmed, but we did get a couple of new info. Here’s everything you need to know about the AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs:

Navigate this article:

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs: Specifications

We’re still a few months away from the official launch of the Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs, so there’s very little in the name “specs” available to us at the moment. That being said, we do know that Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture. The new Zen 4-based chips joining the list of best AMD CPUs will be built on TSMC’s 5nm process and they’ll be compatible with AMD’s new AM5 platform.

After the successful deployment of 7nm Zen 3-based 3D V-Cache CPUs in the next few months, Zen4 is next in line for AMD in 2022. Even though the upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and at least one more V-Cache CPU, is expected to tie with Core i9-12900K in the performance chart, it’s the new Zen 4-based 7000 series desktop CPUs that are going to truly compete with Intel’s current gen of dominating CPUs on the market. The new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will also feature DDR5 as well as PCIe Gen 5 support, something that’s already being supported by Intel’s Alder Lake platform.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs: AM5 Platform

Perhaps the most important thing to note here is AMD is going to move to a Land Grid Array (LGA) style of processor with AM5. This change will eliminate the Pin Grid Array (PGA) that has been used by AMD for Ryzen desktop CPUs since the launch. Here, take a look at the AMD AM5 socket that was shown to us during the AMD 2022 Product Premier:

Even though AMD will be using LGA for the first time for Ryzen CPUs, it’s no stranger to this socket. The company uses an LGA socket for both its EPYC enterprise processors and Threadripper processors. AMD has confirmed that it’s using an LGA1718 pin design with two different orientations of pins. The new socket is much denser than its old socket F which had 1207 pins. And just to put things into perspective, Intel’s new 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs use an LGA1700 socket.

For those of you who don’t know, this change also means the bottom of the Zen 4 CPUs will only have contact pads now instead of pins. The pins will instead be defined at the socket level, rather than on the processor. Here’s a quick look at what the Ryzen 7000 CPUs will look like:

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will have a square package with a rather unique heatspreader design. AMD has made some space to accommodate the power circuitry between the gaps. The CPU package also has two notches along with a yellow arrow on the top left corner to help guide the user.

AMD had already confirmed the support for AM4 coolers with its upcoming AM5 platform, but it reiterated the same at CES 2022. You can expect the mounting holes for AM5 to be the same and you’ll be able to use the same CPU cooler that you’re currently using your AM4 CPUs.

Notably, AMD has also confirmed that the upcoming AM5 will be a long-lived platform. In fact, the same was confirmed by AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su in a roundtable interview. She confirmed that the change from AM4 to AM5 was required due to the support for new standards including DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. ‘I don’t have an exact number of years but I would say that you should expect that AM5 will be a long-lived platform as AM4 has been’, she said.

For those of you who are curious, the AMD AM4 socket has been around since 2016. The AM2/2+ and AM3/3+ were also around for three and four years, respectively.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs: Performance

In addition to confirming the AM5 socket and showing us the updated heatspreader design, AMD also showcased to us what the upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPU can do. AMD showcased a prototype of Zen4-based Ryzen 7000 CPU codename “Raphael” being used to play Halo Infinite. AMD confirmed that it was using one of the next-gen 7000 series chips for the demo along with a Geforce RTX 3080 graphics card attached to a prototype LGA1718 reference system.

The demo video embedded above (time-stamped) with gameplay footage lacks a lot of details including the achieved frame rates, but the company said the test CPU was hitting 5.0GHz on all Zen4 cores. This suggests that a peak turbo frequency for a single core is higher than 5.0Ghz. This is obviously not the kind of performance test to form an opinion on the upcoming CPUs, so we’ll for more info to decide whether or not these new chips will make it to our collection of the best gaming CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs: Pricing & Release Date

AMD’s AM5 platform alongside the new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will arrive in the second half of 2022. We’ll continue to get more info regarding the CPUs including its pricing closer to the release date, so stay tuned. In the meantime, AMD will be launching its new V-Cache processors on the market starting with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs: Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs:

What is AMD Ryzen 7000 series release date? AMD says it’s committed to launching the new Ryzen 7000 series in the second half of 2022.

Can I use the same CPU cooler with Ryzen 7000 processors? Yes, you can use your existing AM4 CPU coolers with the AM5 platform. You will, however, need a new motherboard.

What CPU socket does the Ryzen 7000 series processor use? The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are built on the AM5 platform and require the new AM5 CPU socket with the new LGA1718 design.

Will Ryzen 7000 series have mobile CPUs? AMD has only confirmed desktop CPUs but there are rumors about Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs launching soon after the desktop parts.

We’re constantly on the lookout for more questions around the Ryzen 7000 series chips, so be sure to ask us your questions by dropping a line in the comments below.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs: Final Thoughts

Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs have managed to take the lead from AMD’s current generation of CPUs. In fact, the Core i5-12600K has become our pick for the best CPU on the market right now, followed by the Ryzen 5 5600X. AMD’s upcoming V-Cache processor is expected to bridge the gap but we think it’ll be the Ryzen 7000 series chips that will truly take the lead from Alder Lake. Not to mention, the new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will also support DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5, both of which are exclusive to Alder lake CPUs in the desktop space right now.

We’ll have more to talk about the Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs in a couple of months as well as continue to get more details leading up to the launch. We’ll continue to update this page with all the details, so keep your eyes peeled.