Key Takeaways AMD Ryzen 8000G processors offer the fastest integrated graphics for desktop PCs, with significant improvements over previous models.

The AMD Radeon 7600 XT is a great mid-range GPU option for 1440p gaming, with increased power and 16GB of VRAM.

AMD continues to release new processors that support the AM4 socket type, including the Ryzen 7 5700X3D with 3D V-Cache technology for improved gaming performance.

If you're looking to build a PC with integrated graphics, then AMD's new Ryzen 8000G processors, launched at this year's CES, might be up your alley. AMD says these are "the fastest desktop PC processor graphics in the world," and the stats the company had to share are certainly promising. On top of that, the company also revealed the Radeon 7600 XT, sitting between the 7600 and the 7700 XT, and a few more AM4 processors for people who are on older hardware still.

Ryzen 8000G series: The best integrated graphics in a desktop CPU

Kicking things off with the Ryzen 8000G series, AMD has four APU entries here: the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, AMD Ryzen 5 8500G, and the AMD Ryzen 8300G. These come with the following specifications.

Name Cores Clock speed Cache TDP Graphics Ryzen AI (Y/N) Price AMD Ryzen 7 8700G 8-core 16-thread Up to 5.1GHz boost 24MB 65W AMD Radeon 780M Yes $329 AMD Ryzen 5 8600G 6-core 12-thread Up to 5GHz boost 22MB 65W AMD Radeon 760M Yes $229 AMD Ryzen 5 8500G 6-core 12-thread Up to 5GHz boost 22MB 65W AMD Radeon 740M No $179 AMD Ryzen 3 8300G (only in partner systems) 4-core 8-thread Up to 4.9GHz boost 12MB 65W AMD Radeon 740M No N/A

Generally speaking, these Ryzen 8000G AM5 APUs should be significantly faster than the Ryzen 5000G series of APUs that the company previously boasted as its gaming processors. While these are still powerful APUs by the looks of things, their CPU capabilities will be more akin to the Ryzen 7000 series thanks to the inclusion of Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores. We expect that mainstream Ryzen 8000 processors released later this year will include Zen 5 cores.

With that said, the capabilities of the AMD Radeon 780M look significantly improved over the 760M. AMD has compared the 8700G and 8600G to the Intel i7-14700K, and games like Cyberpunk: 2077 perform 2.7x and 2.2x better respectively, as an example. Across the board there are major improvements in graphics capabilities, and the 780M looks to be a great GPU in any system that doesn't have a dedicated GPU.

These processors will be available from January 31st.

AMD's new AM4 Ryzen CPUs are nothing to scoff at, either

If you're still looking for AM4 CPUs, you're in luck. Despite being nearly a decade old (AM4 debuted in 2016), AMD is still pushing out new processors that supports this socket type. The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is the headliner here, packing the company's 3D V-Cache that results in major FPS gains in some games. The other CPUs introduced are the AMD Ryzen 7 5700, AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT, and the AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT.

Name Cores Clock speed Cache TDP Graphics Price AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 8-core 16-thread Up to 4.1GHz boost 100MB 105W N/A $249 AMD Ryzen 7 5700 6-core 12-thread Up to 4.6GHz boost 20MB 65W N/A $175 AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT 6-core 12-thread Up to 4.6GHz boost 19MB 65W Radeon Graphics $140 AMD Ryzen 3 8300G (only in partner systems) 4-core 8-thread Up to 4.4GHz boost 19MB 65W Radeon Graphics $125

AMD's 3D V-Cache has been greatly beneficial for gamers, as this additional cache reduces the number of times the CPU needs to communicate with RAM. It's been massively successful for AMD, and the 5800X3D is up there with the Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i9-12900K in gaming performance. It even still holds up well against the Ryzen 9 7950X and Core i9-13900K. As a result, we expect the 5700X3D to be a great middle-of-the-road option for gamers.

These processors will also be available from January 31st.

The AMD Radeon 7600 XT is a great mid-range option for gamers

If you're looking to pick up a new GPU for 1440p gaming, the Radeon 7600 XT looks poised to be one of the best options on the market. This is in addition to the already-existing Radeon 7600, offering additional power to gamers who maybe need something a little bit more than what the 7600 offers.

AMD Radeon 7600 AMD Radeon 7600 XT Compute units & ray accelerators 32 32 AI accelerators 64 64 Stream processors 2048 2048 Game clock 2.25 GHz 2.47 GHz Boost clock (maximum) 2.66 GHz 2.76 GHz VRAM 8GB 16GB Memory speed 18Gbps 18Gbps Memory bus 128-bit 128-bit AMD Infinity Cache 32MB 32MB Board power 165W 190W DisplayPort 1.4a or 2.1 2.1 AV1 encoding Yes Yes

With that jump to 16GB of VRAM especially, users will be able to load larger AI models if they're looking to use Stable Diffusion, Llama 2, or other local models. AMD is positioning this card as a competitor to the Nvidia RTX 4060, which only has 8GB of VRAM. The 4060 Ti has 16GB of VRAM, though.

The only concerning point here is the rather narrow 128-bit bus size, though the 32MB cache may help alleviate some of those concerns. In AI contexts, that bus size won't matter as much as models are loaded into RAM, but it may affect gaming performance — especially at higher resolutions.

AMD hasn't announced pricing on this one yet, but the Radeon 7600 starts at $269. It'll start shipping from January 24th, 2024.