AMD will reportedly launch its Ryzen 8000 'Zen 5' processors in Q2, 2024. The company had earlier confirmed that the next-gen lineup featuring Zen 5 cores and Navi 3.5 graphics will be released sometime next year, but did not specify anything more on that front. The Ryzen 8000 series will be an upgrade over Ryzen 7000, which was released in Fall 2022 featuring a brand new AM5 socket with support for only DDR5 RAM.

The new information comes from YouTube channel RedGamingTech, which says the next-gen cores will offer 'amazing' IPC gains of at least 20 - 30 percent over the Zen 4 lineups, thanks largely to AMD’s focus on single-core performance. The core clocks, however, will be slower, with the report suggesting they could be at least 200-300Mhz lower than Ryzen 7000. If accurate, this will be a disappointing development for enthusiasts and DIY PC builders, especially as the N4 process is an optimized N5 node and not something entirely new.

In addition to the aforementioned information, the video also claims that the next-gen lineup will ship with more L1 cache, while the L2 and L3 will likely remain unchanged. The chips will retain the AM5 platform and have "low to small memory speed improvements." Beyond that, the video also seems to confirm that the top-end SKUs in the next-gen lineup will feature 16 cores and 32 threads like the Ryzen 7000 series. For people wondering about the X3D versions, they will apparently arrive in the second half of next year, although the exact ETA remains a mystery.

It is worth noting here that the latest information about Zen 5 comes from third-party sources and should be taken with a pinch of salt for now. It remains to be seen when AMD will announce anything concrete about Ryzen 8000, but online speculations suggest that it could happen at CES 2024 in January.