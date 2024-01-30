Key Takeaways The Ryzen 8700G and 8600G APUs have encountered issues with buggy firmware causing unnecessary throttling, but AMD is working on a firmware update to resolve the problem.

Despite the current issue, once resolved, the Ryzen 8700G and 8600G APUs are expected to perform well and deliver high-quality graphics.

Both APUs are budget-friendly options that offer impressive performance, especially considering they are based on the AM5 socket platform and support DDR5 RAM.

AMD continues to expand its line of APUs, and the Ryzen 8000G series is the latest to drop from the manufacturer. It was welcomed by many who wanted to see an APU created on the Socket AM5 platform, but this wasn’t AMD’s only accomplishment. The Ryzen 8000G line also supports DDR5 memory, which is a first among APUs. With Neural Processing Units (NPU) to support AI, there were several reasons to look forward to the APUs. While they haven’t exactly disappointed, it seems that the Ryzen 8700G and 8600G have hit some snags — and buggy firmware may be to blame.

As it turns out, AMD’s Skin Temperature Aware Power Management (STAPM) feature is triggering unnecessary throttling in the APUs (via Neowin). STAPM was developed by AMD to ensure that devices never reach high temperatures by throttling performance when necessary. However, firmware errors now result in a STAPM limit going into effect after a short burst of power. It also seems that the throttling is not only impacting mobile chips — desktop APUs appear to be affected, too, as reported by gamers experiencing the problem. When informed of the issue, AMD said in a statement to YouTube reviewer Gamers Nexus that it is working on a firmware update to resolve the throttling. Specifically, the company said it intends to eliminate the STAPM limits causing the problem.

When the issue is taken care of, there’s no reason to believe that the Ryzen 8700G and 8600G won’t be the high-performing APUs that they were expected to be. For instance, the 8700G can go well beyond its billing as an 1080p powerhouse without sacrificing graphics quality. Similar to the 8700G, the Ryzen 8600G is also a budget-friendly option if you need an APU that doesn’t skimp on performance. While it doesn’t run as smoothly once you trek into 1440p gaming territory, it’s still based on the AM5 socket platform and features DDR5 RAM. For these reasons, it’s best not to rule out the AMD APUs just yet.