Key Takeaways Gigabyte confirms that AMD's Ryzen 8000G APUs will debut at the end of January 2024, with four SKUs expected at launch.

The lineup will include variations with Zen 4 cores and a hybrid architecture with both Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores.

Earlier leaks revealed core configurations and graphics specifications for each SKU in the Ryzen 8000G series.

Taiwanese PC hardware manufacturer Gigabyte has confirmed that AMD's next-gen desktop APUs will debut "at the end of January 2024." While the company didn't reveal anything else about the upcoming lineup, reports indicate that it will be the Ryzen 8000G series that has been extensively leaked in recent weeks.

The confirmation comes via a recent Gigabyte press release, which announced the roll-out of the AGESA 1.1.0.0 beta bios for next gen AM5 APU support on X670, B650, and A620 motherboards. Per the document, "the AGESA 1.1.0.0 beta BIOS for AM5 next-gen APU is now ready on the GIGABYTE official website, and the formal release will be at the end of Nov." This confirms that Gigabyte's 600-series AM5 motherboards will be ready for the Ryzen 8000G APUs by the end of this month, much before the actual processors are released by AMD.

A recent leak revealed several key details about the Ryzen 8000G-series APUs, including their names, core configurations, and more. According to the report from last week, the lineup will have at elast four SKUs at launch, including the Ryzen 7 8700G, the Ryzen 5 8600G, the Ryzen 5 8500G, and the Ryzen 3 8300G. The first two are expected to be based on AMD's Phoenix silicon, while the last two will reportedly use Phoenix 2.

As per the report, the 8700G and 8600G will only include Zen 4 cores, while the 8500G and 8300G will use a hybrid architecture with both Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores. The report also revealed that the Ryzen 7 8700G will reportedly be an 8-core, 16-thread part with the Radeon 780M iGPU, while the 8600G will have 6 cores, 12 threads, and Radeon 760M for graphics. Coming to the two entry-level chips, the 8500G will have 6 cores, 12 threads, and a Radeon 740M GPU, while the Ryzen 3 8300G is tipped to be a 4-core, 8-thread part with the Radeon 740M iGPU.