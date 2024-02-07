Key Takeaways AMD backtracked on its promise of ECC memory support in the Ryzen 8000G APUs, removing it from the specs page.

ECC memory is typically exclusive to Ryzen Pro APUs and is not essential for casual users.

Ryzen 8000G APUs offer improved gaming performance and better overall performance with Zen 4 cores, but those needing ECC support should wait for the Ryzen Pro 8000G release or choose an older APU with motherboard compatibility in mind.

It's a rarity that we see a company announcing features for its new products and then backtracking on the promise later on. But this is what AMD did with its new Ryzen 8000G APUs (Accelerated Processing Unit). After confirming support for ECC (Error-Correcting Code) memory in the Ryzen 8000G APUs at launch, the company has now taken a sharp U-turn and removed ECC RAM support from the APUs' specs page.

Users on Reddit first spotted the removal of ECC support from the 8000G APUs specs sheet, after which AMD issued a clarification to tom'sHARDWARE confirming that its Ryzen 3 8300G, Ryzen 5 8500G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 5 8700G APUs don't support ECC technology. Had AMD truly supported memory modules with ECC functions in Ryzen 8000G, it would have been the first non-Pro APU lineup to support that technology. That's because the ECC functions are usually exclusive to Ryzen Pro APUs, like the Ryzen Pro 3000G, 4000G, and 5000G series.

However, even if you have a Ryzen Pro APU, you need a compatible motherboard to benefit from ECC, and for that, you need to choose from the best AM5 motherboards that support it. But you might not have to bother if you're a casual user, as ECC makes no difference in your computing life. ECC memories are designed for servers and workstations or scenarios where data corruption can have huge ramifications. In fact, ECC RAMs are slower than the non-ECC ones, albeit by a slight margin.

While ECC support would've been a welcome addition, AMD claimed during the launch that the Ryzen 8700G and 8600G can outperform the Intel i7-14700K in playing games like Cyberpunk:2077, thanks largely to AMD Radeon 780M and 760M graphics. Also, Ryzen 8000G's CPU now includes Zen 4 cores, resulting in better performance. But if you're hell-bent on getting to ECC work, wait for the release of Ryzen Pro 8000G or buy an older APU that supports it. Again, make sure the motherboard is compatible.