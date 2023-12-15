Key Takeaways AMD Ryzen 8000G 'Hawk Point' desktop APUs expected to be announced in late January, with leaked specs and benchmarks already circulating.

The flagship chip in the lineup will be the Ryzen 7 8700G, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, 4.2GHz base clock, 5.1GHz boost clock, and Radeon 780M iGPU.

Other chips in the lineup include the Ryzen 5 8600G, Ryzen 5 8500G, and Ryzen 3 8300G, each with their own specifications and integrated GPUs.

AMD is expected to announce its Ryzen 8000G 'Hawk Point' desktop APUs in late January, but recent leaks have revealed quite a bit about them already. Last month, a report from a Persian tech blog revealed the specifications and benchmarks of several SKUs in the upcoming lineup, and now a couple of new leaks have seemingly not only confirmed those details, but even added a bit more info about them.

The latest information comes from official listings by Asus and ASRock, and was discovered by prolific tipster @momomo_us. According to their post on X (formerly Twitter), the AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs are based on the B2 stepping of Phoenix that was first seen with the Ryzen 8040 mobile APUs. The 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 8700G will reportedly be the flagship chip in the lineup, and will offer a 4.2GHz base clock, 5.1GHz of boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. It is expected to ship with the Radeon 780M iGPU.

The next chip in the lineup will be the Ryzen 5 8600G, which will be a 6-core, 12-thread part with a 4.35GHz base clock, 5GHz boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, 65W TDP, and the Radeon 760M integrated GPU. Next up is the Ryzen 5 8500G - another 6-core, 12-thread part, but with a 3.55GHz base clock, 5.0GHz boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, 65W TDP, and Radeon 740M iGPU. Finally, there's the 4-core, 8-thread Ryzen 3 8300G with a 3.45GHz base clock, 4.9GHz boost clock, 8MB of L3 cache, 35W TDP, and Radeon 740M graphics.

Earlier reports revealed that the Hawk Point APUs will use Zen 4 cores and include RDNA 3 graphics. They will also use the existing AM5 socket that already supports AMD's Ryzen 7000 desktop lineup. Do note that most of the aforementioned information comes from various leaks, so take it with a pinch of salt until confirmed by AMD.