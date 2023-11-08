Key Takeaways AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8000G-series APUs will include at least four SKUs, with two featuring a hybrid core architecture.

The higher-end APUs, such as the Ryzen 7 8700G, will have 8 cores, 16 threads, and 12 RDNA 3 CUs for graphics.

The entry-level chips, like the Ryzen 3 8300G, will have 4 cores, 8 threads, and a Radeon 740M iGPU with 4 Compute Units.

A new leak has seemingly revealed several key details about AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8000G-series APUs. The news comes a day after the latest AGESA firmware update added support for the company's first desktop APUs to the AM5 platform. According to the latest information, the new lineup will comprise at least four SKUs, including two that will come with a hybrid core architecture.

According to a social media post by Chinese tech outlet HKEPC, the four SKUs in the upcoming lineup include the Ryzen 7 8700G, the Ryzen 5 8600G, the Ryzen 5 8500G, and the Ryzen 3 8300G. While the Ryzen 5 8600G and Ryzen 7 8700G will be based on AMD's Phoenix silicon, while the Ryzen 3 8300G and Ryzen 5 8500G will use Phoenix 2. The report goes on to claim that the 8700G and 8600G will only include the bigger Zen 4 cores, whereas the 8500G and 8300G will use a hybrid architecture with both Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores.

The report also claims to reveal the full core configurations of all the four chips in question. Starting with the higher-end APUs, the Ryzen 7 8700G will reportedly be an 8-core, 16-thread part with 12 RDNA 3 CUs (Radeon 780M), while the 8600G will have 6 cores, 12 threads, and 8 RDNA 3 CUs (Radeon 760M) for graphics.

Coming to the two entry-level chips, the 8500G will have 6 cores, including 2x Zen 4 cores and 4x Zen 4c cores. It is also said to have 12 threads and a Radeon 740M iGPU with 3 CUs for graphics. Finally, the Ryzen 3 8300G is tipped to be a 4-core, 8-thread part with 1x Zen 4 core and 3x Zen 4c cores. It will reportedly have 8 threads and the Radeon 740M iGPU with 4 Compute Units.