Key Takeaways Ryzen 8000G APUs, expected to launch in January 2024, will be faster than the Ryzen 5000G series, particularly beneficial for gaming.

The lineup may include at least four APUs at launch, with base clocks ranging from 3.45GHz to 4.2GHz and boost clocks up to 5.1GHz.

AMD could release as many as 14 different SKUs, including Pro and workstation variants, with varying core configurations and graphics capabilities. A 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid powered by the new processors, called Minisforum V3, is also in the works.

New details about AMD’s upcoming desktop APUs have been flooding in as of late. For instance, a Gigabyte press release indicated that the lineup could be revealed as soon as January 2024. It will also likely include at least four APUs at launch. Now, additional Ryzen 8000G specs are coming to light.

Generally speaking, the Ryzen 8000G AM5 APUs will be faster than the Ryzen 5000G series, which will be beneficial in situations like gaming (via WCCF Tech / Sakhtafzarmag). The Ryzen 7 8700G, for example, will feature a base clock of 4.2GHz and boost up to 5.1GHz. The Ryzen 5 8500G and Ryzen 3 8300G are expected to have base clocks of 3.55GHz and 3.45GHz, respectively. However, the 8500G has a projected max boost clock of 5GHz, while the 8300G boost clock may reach up to 4.9GHz. In comparison, the average base clock for the Ryzen 5000G series doesn’t top 4GHz, and no boost clock hits 5GHz.

At the time of launch, AMD could release as many as 14 different SKUs, including Pro and workstation variants. Previous leaks suggest that the 8700G and 8600G will only have Zen 4 cores, while the 8500G and 8300G will include a mix of Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores. In terms of graphics, the 8700G is expected to feature the Radeon 780M iGPU, while the 8600G will include the Radeon 760M. A Radeon 740M GPU and Radeon 740M iGPU will likely be featured in the entry-level 8500G and 8300G APUs, respectively. With a rumored launch date set for January 2024, the Ryzen 8000G AM5 APUs could become widely available by February 2024.

As AMD looks ahead to the Ryzen 8000G series launch, reports confirm that a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid — powered by the new processors — is also now on deck. The Minisforum V3, as it’s been titled, will feature Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate. While there is already ample anticipation for the Ryzen 8000G lineup, the tablet/laptop hybrid could create even more buzz. Depending on its price point, the V3 might be all AMD needs to gain a competitive edge in the market.