Key Takeaways AMD's Ryzen 8000GE APUs are designed for low-power systems like small form factor PCs and ultrabooks.

The Ryzen 8000GE promises better performance with Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU cores.

The Ryzen 8000GE line includes six CPU cores and varying clock speeds, with a TDP value of 35W.

AMD's GE series APUs are not the best processors for a range of demanding computing tasks. Instead, they are designed for low-power systems, including small form factor PCs and ultrabooks. A new addition to that product line will be the upcoming Ryzen 8000GE, the specifications of which have been revealed by Asus before its official launch.

The upcoming Ryzen 8000GE APUs will be the successor Ryzen 7000GE series, launched two years ago. But it's worth the wait, as the Ryzen 8000GE promises to deliver better overall performance, thanks to Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU cores. Like the Ryzen 8000G, launched a few months ago, the upcoming Ryzen 8000GE line will consist of four APUs, including Ryzen 7 PRO 8700GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 8600GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 8500GE, Ryzen 5 8500G, Ryzen 3 PRO 8300GE and the Ryzen 3 8300GE.

As for the specifications, the base clock speed of the Ryzen 5 PRO 8600GE is 3.9GHz with six CPU cores — that's the highest base clock speed in the lineup. The Ryzen 7 PRO 87000GE, on the other hand, has a 3.65 base frequency and eight CPU cores. Ryzen 3 8300GE and Ryzen 3 PRO 8300GE both have 3.5GHz clock speeds and the same number of cores. Ryzen 5 8500GE and Ryzen 5 PRO 8500GE also have similar clock speeds and the same number of cores, which are 3.4GHZ and six CPU cores, respectively.

However, the leak (via @harukaze5719) only reveals the base clock speeds and not the maximum frequency their cores can reach. But whatever the numbers are, system builders need to take note that the TDP value of the Ryzen 8000GE stands at 35W. So, make sure to buy an appropriate CPU cooler for handling the power dissipation if you're planning to build a PC with 8000GE APUs.