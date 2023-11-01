Key Takeaways Leaked shipping records reveal the existence of Ryzen 8000-series 'Hawk Point' mobile processors and Ryzen 7000G-series 'Phoenix-G' desktop CPUs.

Both will likely be based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture, and are speculated to launch next year.

The leaked records suggest that the Ryzen 8000U-series mobile processors will have 6 cores and a 28W TDP, while the Ryzen 7000G-series desktop CPUs will have a 65W TDP.

AMD is believed to be working on several components based on its Zen 4 architecture, including a range of laptop and desktop CPUs. The next-gen products are expected to include the Ryzen 8000U-series mobile processors and the 7000G-series desktop CPUs, both of which could launch sometime next year. While the company is yet to officially reveal anything about either lineup, a new leak has seemingly revealed the identity of some of the next-gen SKUs.

The leak comes from well-known tipster @harukaze5719, who posted a screenshot of what's believed to be a shipping manifest, seemingly revealing the existence of multiple Ryzen 8000-series 'Hawk Point' mobile processors and a few 7000G-series 'Phoenix-G' desktop CPUs. Starting with the mobile parts, one of the screenshots show the Ryzen 3 8440U and Ryzen 5 PRO 8540U processors, both of which are listed as 6-core parts with 28W TDP. The image also seemingly confirms the existence of the Ryzen 5 8540U (non-PRO) and Ryzen 3 8840U CPUs, both with a 28W TDP.

In addition to the mobile chips, the listing also seems to reveal the existence of a few Ryzen 7000G-series desktop parts, designed for Socket AM5. That includes the Ryzen 3 7300G and Ryzen 5 7500G, as well as their "PRO" variants, all of which will apparently have a 65W TDP. It's not immediately clear if they will be based on Phoenix or Phoenix 2 silicon, but that will likely be revealed at their launch. Interestingly, the Ryzen 5 PRO 7500G is listed as a quad-core part, but it is likely to be a mistake, as a Ryzen 5 CPU in 2023/24 is unlikely to have only 4 cores.

It is worth noting that AMD hasn't officially announced anything about any of the aforementioned parts, so we don't know when they will hit the market. Online speculations suggest that it could happen early next year, possibly at CES 2024, but there's no way to know for sure unless the company makes an official announcement in this matter. Either way, since they have already surfaced in shipping records, we can safely assume that their launch is just around the corner, meaning we will likely get more details about them sooner rather than later.