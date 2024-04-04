AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $265 $570 Save $305 A powerful and affordable CPU that's perfect if you're looking to build a new gaming PC. This limited-time deal is now taking 54% off the retail price, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. $265 at Amazon

If you're looking to build a good gaming rig but aren't looking to spend a lot of money investing in some of the best CPUs out right now, then the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is going to be a fantastic option. Although this CPU is a few years old, it still packs lots of power, as it was one of the fastest CPUs when it was first released. Of course, over time, the price has dropped dramatically, but this recent discount brings it down to its lowest price yet.

For a limited time, you can score this Ryzen 9 5900X for a special price, with a discount that knocks 54% off, bringing it down to just $264.99. This offer is direct from Amazon, which means you're going to get a reliable product with quick shipping and easy returns. Those that are Amazon credit card holders will also be able to take advantage of special financing offers as well, so the purchase doesn't hurt the wallet too much.

What's great about the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X?

When this CPU was first released, it was crowned as one of the fastest CPUs available, even beating out Intel's best. The CPU has 12 cores and 24 processor threads and can crank up to 4.8GHz. What's also great about this CPU is that it utilizes an AM4 socket, making it more affordable if you need to purchase a compatible motherboard.

Those that want to tinker with the CPU will be glad to know that this model is unlocked since it's part of the AMD's X-series CPUs, making it possible for overclocking. With that said, if you're going to be pushing this CPU to its max then you're going to want to take a look at some proper CPU coolers too.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with this CPU especially at its newly discounted price. Just make sure to get it while you can, because this promotion won't last long. If this one is a little outside your budget, you can also check out some alternative AMD CPU recommendations as well, with great options starting at around $160.