AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D $459 $600 Save $141 On Prime Day, you can get the Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $500, a $100 discount off its $600 MSRP. Not only is it significantly faster than non-X3D Ryzen chips, it doesn't sacrifice multicore performance, making it great for both gaming and content creation. $459 at Amazon

When it comes to gaming performance, AMD's Ryzen X3D CPUs with 3D V-Cache are the best of the best. These chips are equipped with an extra chip that has nothing but cache on it, and games love cache, making X3D truly designed for gaming. Although the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the most popular member of the latest Ryzen 7000X3D family, the 7900X3D looks really enticing on Prime Day thanks to its $500 price tag, down from the $600 it launched at. If you want the gaming performance of the 7800X3D and the productivity performance of the 7900X, the 7900X3D is the CPU to get.

Why should you buy the 7900X3D?

As the middle member of the 7000X3D family, the 7900X3D has been the black sheep, mostly because of other AMD CPUs it has to compete against. If you want similar gaming performance, you can get the 7800X3D, and if you want similar productivity performance, you can get the 7900X, both of which are about $100 cheaper on a normal day.

However, on Prime Day the 7900X3D drops just below the $500 mark to $492, the cheapest the CPU has ever been. At this price, it's actually a very compelling CPU, particularly against the 7800X3D if you're doing lots of multicore workloads. With eight cores clocked at relatively low speeds, the 7800X3D is no productivity champion, while the 7900X3D is nearly 50% faster thanks to having 12 cores. The 7900X3D is a touch slower than the 7900X in multithreaded workloads, but not enough to make a significant difference.

Of course, we can't forget about Intel's CPUs. The Core i7-13700K is competing chip from the blue team, with slightly lower gaming performance and slightly better multicore performance for less than $400, and that's undeniably a much better value. However, one area that the 7900X3D trounces the 13700K in is power efficiency, as the 13700K consumes over twice the amount of power the 7900X3D does when under full load. The 7900X3D is also quite a bit more power efficient than Ryzen 7000X CPUs, like the regular 7900X.

At $492, the 7900X3D is a much more compelling CPU than it was when it first came out. It's a price point that really makes a lot of sense for anyone who wants the best of both worlds: a super high framerate and lots of raw horsepower. There are a lot of other great CPU and GPU deals for Prime Day, too.