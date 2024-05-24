AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Newegg+ members save $10 using code "NPDDS2A82" $472 $700 Save $228 A fantastic CPU with lots of performance, coming in at a price that can't be ignored. Get it while you can from Newegg, with this deal that drops it down to $472 for a limited time. $472 at Newegg

If you're building a new PC, chances are you've been looking through all the different options from Intel and AMD when it comes to CPUs. While both brands offer a fantastic assortment for nearly every budget, AMD does tend to offer better bang for the buck, especially if you're trying to find a CPU that really excels at gaming.

Although it may be a couple of years old, the Ryzen 9 7950X is still a fantastic option, built on AMD's AM5 platform with support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. While this CPU originally came in with a price of $699, we're now seeing a special discount that brings it down to one of its lowest in quite some time, coming in at just $472 for a limited time.

A great CPU with lots of value

Close

When it comes to the specifics, this CPU features 16 cores and 32 threads, with an operating frequency of 4.5GHz, and boosting up to 5.7GHz when needed. In addition, it supports DDR5 RAM and up to 128GB. Since this CPU utilizes AMD's new AM5 platform, you're most likely going to need to upgrade your motherboard if you're purchasing this chip.

Luckily, we already have some of the best Ryzen 9 7950X motherboard options researched, which puts you in a great position to choose one that will meet your needs. Of course, if you're still on the fence about this CPU, you can always check out how it performs against Intel's Core i9-14900K CPU. We found that the AMD CPU offers pretty good performance, and it might be a better option if you're looking towards the future.

With that said, we won't find a better CPU for the price, especially now, since the cost of the CPU has hit one of the lowest prices we've seen in some time, coming in at just $472 for a limited time. Just make sure you sign up for free and become a Newegg+ member.

Once you're signed up, be sure to use coupon code "NPDDS2A82" to save $10 off your order. Of course, if you're not really looking to shop at Newegg, you can also pick the CPU up from Amazon, which has it priced at $482 for a limited time.