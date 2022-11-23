Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
The most powerful AMD CPU you can get right now with 16-cores and 32-threads.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
$554 $699.99 Save $145.99

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is the best AMD CPU you can buy right now, with a whopping 16 cores and 32 threads, delivering maximum performance for gaming and productivity.

$554 at Amazon

Building a new gaming rig or upgrading your existing one can sometimes be a bit pricy, especially when a new generation of processors comes around with a brand-new socket. That's the case with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series and the new AM5 socket, but thankfully, you can already save some money on these brand-new processors. Most notably, the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, a super powerful chip with 16 cores and 32 threads, is now available for just $554, down from its MSRP of $699.99. That's a discount of nearly $150, which is a massive deal for such a recent (and powerful CPU).

If you don't need that kind of power, no need to worry. There are great deals on the entire AMD Ryzen 7000 series range, from the entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X to the Ryzen 9 7900X. Check them out below:

And that's not all. If you're looking to spend even less money and you don't want to upgrade to an AM5 socket motherboard, you can get some sweet discounts on the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, too. These still use the AM4 socket that was supported for many years, so it's a great upgrade if your machine is still rocking a Ryzen 3000 or Ryzen 4000 series CPU. Here are all the deals you can find right now:

  • The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship product of 5000-series. It brings a HEDT-class performance to mainstream motherboards.
    AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor
    $499.99 $799.99 Save $300

    $499.99 at Amazon
  • If you want the most performance you can get in a PC, the Ryzen 9 5900X gets you pretty close. It's got 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.8GHz speeds, not to mention support for overclocking.
    AMD Ryzen 9 5900X ($91 off)
    $341.48 $549 Save $207.52

    $341.48 at Amazon
  • The Ryzen 7 5800X is what we think is the best gaming CPU you can buy from the house of AMD. It offers impressive performance for gaming as well as content creation, making it a fantastic mainstream CPU overall.
    AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
    $234.08 $449 Save $214.92

    $234.08 at Amazon
  • The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is our pick for the best overall CPU if you're leaning towards an AMD-based build. It's not as powerful as the Ryzen 9 5950X, but it's way cheaper and it beats nearly all the Intel chips in its category and beyond.
    AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor
    $158.98 $299 Save $140.02

    $158.98 at Amazon
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is your best bet if you want to build a budget gaming PC right now without having to spend a lot of money on a discrete GPU.
    AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU
    $178.61 $359 Save $180.39

    $178.61 at Amazon
  • The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is a great APU for those who are currently struggling to buy a GPU on the market.
    AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Processor
    $120.01 $259 Save $138.99

    $120 at Amazon
  • Angled view of the package for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU
    $96.99 $159 Save $62.01
    $96.99 at Amazon

No matter what you're looking for, there are some fantastic deals to be had here. It's worth mentioning that the G-series processors also include solid integrated graphics, so if you can't invest in a GPU right now, they're great options for entry-level gaming.

