Now is a great time to upgrade to the latest AMD processors, with a major discount on the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9, along with other models.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X AMD Ryzen 9 7950X $554 $699.99 Save $145.99 The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is the best AMD CPU you can buy right now, with a whopping 16 cores and 32 threads, delivering maximum performance for gaming and productivity. $554 at Amazon

Building a new gaming rig or upgrading your existing one can sometimes be a bit pricy, especially when a new generation of processors comes around with a brand-new socket. That's the case with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series and the new AM5 socket, but thankfully, you can already save some money on these brand-new processors. Most notably, the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, a super powerful chip with 16 cores and 32 threads, is now available for just $554, down from its MSRP of $699.99. That's a discount of nearly $150, which is a massive deal for such a recent (and powerful CPU).

If you don't need that kind of power, no need to worry. There are great deals on the entire AMD Ryzen 7000 series range, from the entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X to the Ryzen 9 7900X. Check them out below:

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $473.99 $549.99 Save $76 $473.99 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X $348.99 $399.99 Save $51 $348.99 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600X $248.99 $299.99 Save $51 $248.99 at Amazon

And that's not all. If you're looking to spend even less money and you don't want to upgrade to an AM5 socket motherboard, you can get some sweet discounts on the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, too. These still use the AM4 socket that was supported for many years, so it's a great upgrade if your machine is still rocking a Ryzen 3000 or Ryzen 4000 series CPU. Here are all the deals you can find right now:

No matter what you're looking for, there are some fantastic deals to be had here. It's worth mentioning that the G-series processors also include solid integrated graphics, so if you can't invest in a GPU right now, they're great options for entry-level gaming.

Looking for something else? Check out our roundup of Black Friday PC and laptop deals to find other computers, accessories, and components.