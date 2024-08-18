AMD Ryzen 9 9900X AMD's Ryzne 9 9900X is a strong contender for creator systems and gaming rigs. 12 physical cores make this a powerful processor and the low 120W TDP ensures you won't need the most expensive CPU coolers to keep it from melting. Pros Lower thermals and power draw Better gaming performance Cons Weaker overall performance $499 at Newegg

AMD rolled out four new processors to launch its Ryzen 9000 series. Two of these chips are Ryzne 9 SKUs, offering impressive performance with at least 12 physical cores for serious computing. We've reviewed the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X and AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, but which processor should you buy? For the Ryzen 9000 series, AMD went all in with efficiency, offering notable gains over previous-generation processors without sucking more power and producing additional heat. I'll compare specifications, pricing, and performance to help you make the right decision for your PC.

Price, specs, and availability

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 9950X are built using the same TSMC 4nm and 6nm manufacturing processes. The same Zen 5 architecture can be found within each chip, making the specifications largely the only difference. The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a top speed of 5.6 GHz. The 9950X has 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.7 GHz maximum boost. Both processors support PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM, have two AMD Radeon Graphics cores, and use the same AM5 socket.

The cache is similar with 77 MB inside the 9900X and 81 MB for the 9950X. Power draw does differ with a 120 W TDP for the 9900X and 170W for the 9950X. From our testing, we found the 9900X to draw up to 162 W with default settings, considerably lower than the 200 W with the pricier 9950X. Both chips still use less power than the Intel Core i9 range of 14th-gen processors without sacrificing too much performance. For an AM5 system build, either CPU will be a good pick for more resource-intensive applications.



AMD Ryzen 9 9900X AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Socket AM5 AM5 Cores 12 16 Threads 24 32 Base Clock Speed 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.6 GHz 5.7 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 77 MB 81 MB RAM support DDR5-5600 DDR5-5600 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Zen 5 Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm, 6nm TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 120 W 170 W Power Draw ~162 W ~200 W

I recommend the AMD Ryzen 9 990X to get the best bang for your buck. It's slightly more affordable at $499. Costing $650, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is one of the most expensive CPUs available right now, especially with the discounts applied to the Core i9-14900K, its closest competitor.

Comparing performance

A CPU comparison wouldn't be possible without some data, which is where our charts from internal testing come into play. We put both processors through their paces with CPU-Z, Cinebench, Handbrake, and Geekbench, among other tests. Overall, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is the most capable AMD chip on the AM5 platform. This makes sense being the current flagship. The Ryzen 9 9900X isn't too far behind, as showcased in the test result charts. Both CPUs are located near one another, trading blows with Intel counterparts.

Gaming is an interesting discussion with the AMD Ryzen 9000 series. Intel has always had the upper hand with single-core performance and gaming, but AMD has made strides with recent generations and the 9000 series is a good pick for gaming, so long as you stick to the Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 families. That's not to suggest the Ryzen 9 range is bad for gaming, but it's not as good as it should be, especially when compared to the Ryzen 5 9600X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and competition from Intel.

Which CPU should you buy?

The Ryzen 9 9950X is the clear winner for performance. It beats the 9900X but draws more power and lets out more waste heat in the process. I find the Ryzen 9 9900X much like the previous-gen 7900 as one of the best picks for performance, value, and thermals. $449 is a good price for such performance levels, making this a solid workhorse for general software and gaming. With the right cooling solution installed, you'll enjoy lower temperatures than Intel counterparts.

For gaming AMD Ryzen 9 9900X AMD's Ryzne 9 9900X is a strong contender for creator systems and gaming rigs. 12 physical cores make this a powerful processor and the low 120W TDP ensures you won't need the most expensive CPU coolers to keep it from melting. $499 at Newegg

The most powerful AMD processor is the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X. It's an absolute beast in benchmarks and easily trades blows with Intel processors while drawing considerably less power. It's amazing what AMD has been able to achieve with Zen 5 and the future looks bright for Team Red. It's not all good news for the 9950X, however, and gaming has taken a slight hit. I'm uncertain if the company can address this with BIOS or software updates, but it's not the best gaming CPU.