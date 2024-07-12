Key Takeaways Don't overlook hardware compatibility for your graphics-focused tasks.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X shows impressive performance for Blender.

The benchmarks reveal around a 20% improvement over the 7950X.

It's really easy to get caught up with how well GPUs perform when performing graphically-intensive tasks, but you need hardware that can support your graphical powerhouse. If you're even considering getting into 3D modeling, it's a good idea to grab a GPU for Blender and a suiting CPU so everything runs smoothly and quickly. If you're on the hunt for a mighty processor for your 3D modeling, you're going to want to keep your eyes on the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, which promises some excellent performance for those who want to use it for Blender.

Related AMD Zen 5: Everything to know about AMD's next-gen CPU architecture I'm stoked to see what AMD will bring with Zen 5

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X promises a big performance boost in Blender

Source: XDA-Developers

As spotted by VideoCardz, this information comes to us via igor_kavinski on the Anandtech forums. In their post, Igor revealed tests he performed on an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X using the Blender benchmark tool. He tested using all three benchmarks: Monster, Junkshop, and Classroom.

Fortunately, someone had an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X they wanted to test to compare to Igor's processor. Sure enough, the 9950X beat it by quite a lot. Here are the benchmark scores each got:

Monster Junkshop Classroom AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 297.3 180.4 139.9 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 353.4 226.2 171.3

Each test was performed at 230W for both cards, but even when the 9950X was set to 160W, it still managed to eke out a win versus the 7950X. This makes it a really impressive processor for people who want something that can churn through 3D processing, showing improvements of around 20% with the benchmarking scores.

Will this mean that the Ryzen 9 9950X will ascend to the hallowed halls of XDA's best AMD CPU picks? We'll have to wait and see when the product fully releases and gets official support. For the time being, though, it's looking like a serious contender.