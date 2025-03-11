AMD didn't need to release a new CPU. It already makes some of the best gaming CPUs you can buy, and given the weak competition from Intel, AMD could sit idly by and watch the money (and market share) roll in. But it went ahead and released the Ryzen 9 9950X3D anyway, and it feels like the first time AMD's 3D V-Cache tech has been fully realized.

With a new approach to stacking cache on the die and the improved speed of the Zen 5 architecture, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D delivers productivity and gaming performance in equal stride. And unlike last-gen's Ryzen 9 7950X3D, it makes very few compromises along the way.

AMD sent us the Ryzen 9 9950X3D for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 9 / 10 The Ryzen 9 9950X3D realizes AMD's ambitions with 3D V-Cache, offering fantastic gaming and productivity performance in a single chip. It's expensive, and it makes a few performance compromises, but it delivers the best of both worlds. Pros & Cons Often faster than the Ryzen 9 9950X

Chart-topping gaming performance

Second-gen 3D V-Cache enables overclocking One of the most expensive CPUs on the market

You'll need a hefty cooler

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D pricing and availability

There aren't a lot of surprises with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. AMD is running back the playbook that we saw in the previous generation, pricing the X3D flagship at $699, which is $50 more than the base Ryzen 9 9950X. That's exactly what we saw in the previous generation. The chip officially launches on March 12, though I suspect it'll sell out quickly. Thankfully, AMD has done a good job replenishing stock of its last-gen X3D options over the past year, and I don't expect that to change this time around.

In an ideal world ruled by list price, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D is great. The additional performance offered by 3D V-Cache is well worth spending an extra $50. That's not the reality of the situation, though. At the time of writing, the base Ryzen 9 9950X is selling for around $540. Meanwhile, the gaming-focused Ryzen 7 9800X3D is selling for around the same price, while the last-gen Ryzen 9 7950X3D has shot up to $740.

Just like the previous generation, you can save around $150 by choosing between productivity and gaming performance. These are all very powerful CPUs, no doubt, but the Ryzen 9 9950X3D comes with a real-world premium with its balance of productivity and gaming performance. If you're able to choose one lane, I'd suggest you do so to get the best bang for your buck.

Intel isn't a factor in this conversation, unfortunately. Its flagship Core Ultra 9 285K is available for $600, so it's cheaper than the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. However, it also falls behind in both productivity and gaming performance with its efficiency-focused architecture. AMD does a lot to justify spending the extra $100 on the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, and Intel doesn't have a true alternative that strikes the balance between gaming and productivity performance like this chip does.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Socket AM5 Cores 16 Threads 32 Base Clock Speed 4.3GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.7GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 144MB RAM support DDR5 Graphics Radeon graphics (2 cores) Architecture Zen 5 Process TSMC 4nm FinFET TDP 170W Price (MSRP) $699 Expand

How 3D V-Cache changes the CPU game

A new design leads to big wins