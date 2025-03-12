AMD's recent Ryzen 9 9950X3D is one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy, and the performance I saw in our Ryzen 9 9950X3D review is proof of that. Intel's fastest consumer CPU, the Core Ultra 9 285K, puts up some decent results by comparison, but it's held back by lagging gaming performance. I threw both chips on the test bench to see if the Ryzen 9 9950X3D offers enough of an advantage to justify its price premium over the Core Ultra 9 285K.

  • Box for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D.
    AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

    The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is a 16-core flagship CPU based on the Zen 5 architecture, and it includes 144MB of cache with AMD's second-gen 3D V-Cache technology. 

    Pros & Cons
    • Often faster than the Ryzen 9 9950X
    • Chart-topping gaming performance
    • Second-gen 3D V-Cache enables overclocking
    • One of the most expensive CPUs on the market
    • You'll need a hefty cooler
    $699 at Newegg
  • Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
    Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

    One of Intel's more powerful Arrow Lake processors, the Core Ultra 9 285K has 24 cores and threads, DDR5 RAM support, lower power draw than previous generation chips, and impressive specs to keep up with AMD Ryzen.

    Pros & Cons
    • Impressive thermals compared to last two generations
    • High speed DDR5 support
    • Powerful integrated GPU
    • Weak gaming performance
    • High memory latency
    $619 at Newegg

Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Core Ultra 9 285K: Price, specs & availability