AMD's recent Ryzen 9 9950X3D is one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy, and the performance I saw in our Ryzen 9 9950X3D review is proof of that. Intel's fastest consumer CPU, the Core Ultra 9 285K, puts up some decent results by comparison, but it's held back by lagging gaming performance. I threw both chips on the test bench to see if the Ryzen 9 9950X3D offers enough of an advantage to justify its price premium over the Core Ultra 9 285K.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is a 16-core flagship CPU based on the Zen 5 architecture, and it includes 144MB of cache with AMD's second-gen 3D V-Cache technology. Pros & Cons Often faster than the Ryzen 9 9950X Chart-topping gaming performance Second-gen 3D V-Cache enables overclocking One of the most expensive CPUs on the market You'll need a hefty cooler $699 at Newegg

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K One of Intel's more powerful Arrow Lake processors, the Core Ultra 9 285K has 24 cores and threads, DDR5 RAM support, lower power draw than previous generation chips, and impressive specs to keep up with AMD Ryzen. Pros & Cons Impressive thermals compared to last two generations High speed DDR5 support Powerful integrated GPU Weak gaming performance High memory latency $619 at Newegg



Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Core Ultra 9 285K: Price, specs & availability