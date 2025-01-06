AMD is proud of its 3D V-Cache technology, so much so that we're now seeing it move to the company's mobile CPU family. For CES 2025, AMD announced the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, which is quite the mouthful and has the highest cache on any AMD mobile chip. As well as some new AMD Ryzen 9000 series mobile processors, AMD also announced AMD Ryzen AI 300, Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen 200, and Ryzen Z2 chips. There's almost enough chips here for a classic British staple takeaway meal. The highlight of the show is the mighty AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, which is where our coverage begins.

New AMD Ryzen 9000 mobile CPUs

Joining the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D is the 9955HX and 9850HX. All three are designed for more powerful laptops with beefy cooling solutions and large power packs. The AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D is powered by 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads, can boost up to 5.4 GHz under the right conditions, has 144 MB of 3D V-Cache (more than many desktop-class CPUs), and a TDP of 54 W. Next up is the slightly less-equipped Ryzen 9 9955HX with the same specs aside from 80 MB of normal cache. Finally, we have the 12-core Ryzen 9 9850HX with a max boost speed of 5.2 GHz, 76 MB of cache, and the same TDP.

Cores / Threads Max boost Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D 16 / 32 5.4 GHz 144 MB 54 W AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX 16 / 32 5.4 GHz 80 MB 54 W AMD Ryzen 9 9850HX 12 / 24 5.2 GHz 76 MB 54 W

We'll eagerly wait to get our hands on laptops with the 9955HX3D and 9955HX to see how much of a difference that extra 64 MB of cache makes to gaming (and everything else you do on a notebook).

More powerful AMD AI chips