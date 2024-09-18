Key Takeaways AMD Ryzen 9000 series sales seems dismal, with Newegg and Amazon reporting low numbers.

AMD losing out to own Zen 4 chips as Ryzen 9000 fails to impress consumers.

Retailers report single-digit sale numbers post-launch, which signals trouble for AMD.

Things have been really rough for Intel right now, but that doesn't mean that AMD has had an easy time either. In fact, reports are coming in from around the world, and the message seems to be clear; nobody seems to really care about the AMD Ryzen 9000 series. In fact, some stores are reporting that sales of the chip have yet to breach single digits, which may mean bad news for AMD if it's true.

AMD's Ryzen 9000 fails to sell well at launch

Digital Trends has been keeping an ear to the ground for news on how the AMD Ryzen 9000 is doing. According to its reports, it's full of bad news for Team Red, even during Intel's current downward spiral.

Digital Trends points to a handful of articles as proof of the CPU's demise. According to TechSpot, sales have been shockingly low over in the Land Down Under:

Having spoken to several retailers since the launch of Ryzen 9000, this has had a disastrous effect on sales. In Australia where I reside, this has been the worst Ryzen launch since the very start of Ryzen, with unit sales so slow that it's hard to believe the numbers we were told. One retailer told us a Zen 5 sales figure shortly after launch that was in the single digits, and another told us sales were a tiny fraction of what they saw with Zen 4 at launch. These are retailers that typically see thousands of CPU sales around launch, even for fairly underwhelming product lines. The reaction to Zen 5 locally has been consumers looking elsewhere for their processor needs, usually to Zen 4 or older generations.

Digital Trends also took note of Newegg and Amazon sales of the chips. Newegg didn't see a single Zen 5 processor in the top 20 of sales, and Amazon claims that the highest-selling AMD 9000 model is the Ryzen 9 9700X, and that only comes in at 28th.

Digital Trends states that the reason people haven't warmed to the Zen 5 architecture is down to its performance. In fact, people have been opting for the Zen 4-based chips, top the point where these older chips have seen a price increase to meet demand. As such, it looks like AMD dropped the ball with the Ryzen 9000 CPUs, and will likely going to have a problem encouraging people to upgrade to its newest hardware.