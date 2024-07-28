Key Takeaways AMD recalls Ryzen 9000 series due to single character typo, mistakenly marking Ryzen 7 as Ryzen 9.

Error causes delay in product release, prompting company to rectify and relabel the affected chips.

Despite the mishap, Ryzen 7 chips still hold value, named best gaming CPU on a budget by XDA.

What's the most embarrassing typo you've ever made? If your answer is anything less than "so bad that it caused a CPU company to delay their latest processors and perform a huge product recall," then AMD has you beat. The company has had to call back its latest Ryzen 9000 series chips from stores, all because one number got jumbled up in potentially the worst possible spot.

AMD recalls its Ryzen 9000 series because of one typo

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the Ryzen 9000 series has had to be called back to AMD because of a typo. The good news is that the typo is just a single character. The bad news is that the single character in question designated what version of Ryzen the chip was. As such, a ton of Ryzen 7 chips were accidentally marked as Ryzen 9 chips instead. The typo essentially implies that it's part of a more powerful family than its hardware can support. Oops.

It's a pretty nasty typo to make, so, understandably, AMD wants to take some time to rectify the error and get properly labeled chips out there. And while the Ryzen 7 9000 has been stripped of its upgrade (despite it being only in name), it's still worth keeping an eye on how they're doing. While they may not be the mightiest chips out there, we recently crowned the Ryzen 7 8700G as the best gaming CPU if you're on a budget. Or, if you're feeling creative, you can follow the steps someone took when they built a DIY Ryzen 7 handheld that runs games surprisingly well.