Key Takeaways AMD Ryzen 9050 series includes Strix Point and Strix Halo chips, with Point releasing in 2024 and Halo in 2025.

Strix Point has 12 cores, 24 threads, 12MB L2 cache, and 24MB L3 cache, while Strix Halo has 16 cores, 32 threads, 16MB L2 cache, and 32MB L3 cache.

Strix Point operates at 45-65W with 50 TOPS AI processing capabilities, while Strix Halo has 70-130W TDP and can achieve up to 60 TOPS.

It's no surprise that AMD is working on its new Ryzen 9000 series. We saw signs when the processor was listed in an Asus motherboard's patch notes, and again when Asus and MSI motherboards got a driver that "supported next-generation AMD Ryzen processors." Now, more details have emerged from a leaked document, giving us an in-depth look at two 9000-series chips: the Strix Point and the Strix Halo.

Details of the AMD Ryzen 9050 Strix Point and Halo leak online

As spotted by VideoCardz, a 144-page AMD document has leaked online, revealing information about two of AMD's newest chips. These will both share the same Ryzen 9050 name, with one being called "Strix Point" and the other "Strix Halo."

Image Credit: HKEPC

The document lists the AMD Ryzen 9050 Strix Point with 12 cores and 24 threads, all running on the new Zen5 infrastructure. It'll have an L2 cache at 12MB and an L3 cache of 24MB. As you might expect from a processor being developed in the current age, it also comes with AI processing capabilities, with the document listing the processor at an impressive 50 TOPS. It'll also have a TDP of 45-65W.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 9050 Strix Halo will be a more powerful variant. This one will also use Zen5 but instead features 16 cores and 32 threads. Because of the additional cores, it means its L2 cache weighs in at 16MB, and the L3 cache is 32MB. It can achieve up to 60 TOPS, and because of its beefier output, it'll have a higher TDP at 70-130W.

Interestingly, each chip has a different release year. the Strix Point is listed as releasing in 2024, while the Strix Halo will debut in 2025. We're not sure how much distance there will be between the two chips; perhaps the Point will be released in late 2024, and the Halo in early 2025. However, it does mean you'll have to wait a little longer if you want the more powerful version.