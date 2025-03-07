Summary The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D launch prices are $699 and $599, respectively.

The processors are scheduled to be announced on March 12, with significant upgrades over the 9800X3D.

The 9950X3D will have 144 MB of cache and the 9900X3D 80 MB, providing better performance for gaming and workloads.

AMD just dropped a teaser for the upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D launch. We've been waiting for AMD's next gaming-focused CPUs since CES, and now we have a concrete launch date with some prices! The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D will cost $599, and the flagship chip, the 9950X3D, will set you back $699 for the ultimate gaming experience. These two processors follow the 9800X3D, rounding out AMD's Ryzen 9000 series with 3D V-Cache.

The announcement is set to land on March 12, which is just five days away. Although AMD already has the 9800X3D out and available, we have a sneaky suspicion these two new chips will beat that processor across the board and are certainly charging a premium for the luxury. Thankfully, AMD has set an MSRP identical to the previous generation. Like their non-X3D counterparts, the 9950X3D and 9900X3D will be 16-core and 12-core behemoths with high clock speeds.

