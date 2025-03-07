Summary
- The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D launch prices are $699 and $599, respectively.
- The processors are scheduled to be announced on March 12, with significant upgrades over the 9800X3D.
- The 9950X3D will have 144 MB of cache and the 9900X3D 80 MB, providing better performance for gaming and workloads.
AMD just dropped a teaser for the upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D launch. We've been waiting for AMD's next gaming-focused CPUs since CES, and now we have a concrete launch date with some prices! The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D will cost $599, and the flagship chip, the 9950X3D, will set you back $699 for the ultimate gaming experience. These two processors follow the 9800X3D, rounding out AMD's Ryzen 9000 series with 3D V-Cache.
The announcement is set to land on March 12, which is just five days away. Although AMD already has the 9800X3D out and available, we have a sneaky suspicion these two new chips will beat that processor across the board and are certainly charging a premium for the luxury. Thankfully, AMD has set an MSRP identical to the previous generation. Like their non-X3D counterparts, the 9950X3D and 9900X3D will be 16-core and 12-core behemoths with high clock speeds.
