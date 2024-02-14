Key Takeaways AMD's Ryzen Master app now supports the Ryzen 8000G processors, allowing users to overclock their hardware.

The update also includes the ability to apply Curve Optimizer values on the fly, without the need to restart the system.

Users are advised to take proper precautions and be familiar with the overclocking process before using Ryzen Master to maximize performance.

AMD's Ryzen 8000G series of processors was released just over two weeks ago, and people have been getting them installed into their PCs and trying them out. If you're the proud owner of one of these CPUs, you'll be pleased to know that AMD's Ryzen Master app now officially supports the newest family of processors.

AMD Ryzen Master now supports 8000G processors

AMD announced the feature on the AMD support website, as part of the patch notes for the 2.13.0.2908 release of the Ryzen Master app. The update wasn't packed full of new features, but it's good news for people who use AMD 8000G processors (and those who like the Curve Optimiser feature):

- Adds support for systems utilizing AMD Ryzen™ 8000G Series desktop processors for the AM5 platform - Curve Optimizer values can now also be applied on the fly (no need for system restart)

You can grab the update for Ryzen Master through the app, or if you haven't installed it yet, you can visit the AMD Ryzen Master download page and grab the app from there.

If you've never used Ryzen Master before, it's the official AMD app that lets you overclock your hardware. If you've never overclocked your processor before, we definitely recommend you don't go in blind and take proper precautions before you start booting your PC's performance. However, if you're familiar with the process, you can put Ryzen Master to use and get more out of the best AMD CPUs in 2024.