AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX processors will be available in pre-built PCs in July

AMD is making its latest Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors more widely available to customers starting next month. The company has announced that, starting in July, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO WX 5000 series processors will be available from “leading system integrators” around the world, followed by releases for the DIY market later this year.

The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series was first introduced back in March, but it’s only available by buying a desktop PC that already comes with it, particularly from brands that sell pre-configured PCs. One example is the recently announced Dell Precision 7865 workstation, which is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX. In July, it’s going to expand to system integrators. While AMD didn’t say which system integrators will carry the processors, previous models have been available from Maingear, CyberPowerPC, and Origin PC, which are some of the most popular brands out there.

Of course, you still have to buy a full PC in order to get the processors this way, but system integrators give you far more flexibility when it comes to configuring the rest of the specs, including the case you want for your PC. If you’re curious, the processors that will be available to buy are as follows:

CPU Cores/Threads Clock speed (base/boost) TDP AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX 64 / 128 2.7GHz / 4.5GHz 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX 32 / 64 3.6GHz / 4.5GHz 280W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX 24 / 48 3.8GHz / 4.5GHz 280W

And if you want to build your own PC from the ground up or upgrade an existing workstation, AMD will also sell the processors by themselves later this year. The processors are still designed to work with WRX80 chipsets and the sWRX8 CPU socket, so you can upgrade your existing rigs that are still using the Zen 2 architecture. Your system will need a BIOS update to support the new processors, but otherwise, you’re ready to go. AMD also says that select motherboards will support overclocking for both the CPU and memory, as you’d probably expect from the Threadripper family.

AMD also announced today that it’s simplifying the Threadripper family and merging the regular Threadripper and Threadripper PRO lines into one. All these processors will be based on a single common infrastructure, meaning all the processors will be designed for the same chipset and socket. They will also support 128 lanes of PCIe Gen 4, 8-channel memory, and the security and manageability features you expect of the Ryzen PRO series.

What AMD didn’t reveal was pricing for these processors, but we don’t have long to wait before they’re available and we can get an idea of their pricing.

