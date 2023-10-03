Key Takeaways AMD will unveil its Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 'Storm Peak' CPU family on October 19th, catering primarily to OEMs with limited availability for DIY builders.

AMD will reportedly unveil its Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 'Storm Peak' CPU family on October 19th. The news follows earlier leaks that revealed the company will announce its next-gen workstation processor lineup this fall as the successor to last year's Threadripper Pro 5000WX processors. The next-gen lineup is expected to be primarily meant for OEMs, with limited availability for DIY builders.

The report comes from WCCFTech, which claims that at least five different SKUs will be launched this month, including the flagship 7995WX with a whopping 96 Zen 4 cores and 192 threads, and support for up to 128 PCIe Gen 5 lanes and 8-channel DDR5 RAM. The other SKUs in the lineup are expected to include the 7985WX, 7975WX, 7955WX and 7945WX. All these chips are said to be rated at a maximum TDP of 350W.

The most notable SKU in the lineup is, of course, the 7995WX, which will feature the highest core count of any HEDT processor, either from AMD or Intel. It is also expected to be clocked at a maximum of up to 5.1GHz, which should also be the highest clock speed for any Threadripper CPU until now. The increased frequency is believed to be one of the main reasons why the TDP for the Storm Peak platform was raised to 350W from the 280W of the Zen 3 lineup.

As for the other SKUs in the Storm Peak series, earlier leaks revealed that the 7985WX will have 64 cores and 128 threads, while the 7975WX could ship with 32 cores and 64 threads. The 7955WX is expected to have 16 cores and 32 threads, while the 7945WX is tipped to get 12 cores and 24 threads. The rest of the specifications of these chips remain under wraps for now, but with AMD all set to make them official in just a couple of weeks' time, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to know more about them.