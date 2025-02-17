Summary Speculation on 32GB AMD Radeon RX 9070 debunked by funny response from AMD.

Frank Azxor from AMD jokingly announces a 320GB GPU amidst rumors.

Nvidia's response to the RX 9070 release sparks speculation about what it might hold.

After Nvidia unleashed its 32GB 5090, all eyes have been on AMD to see what it does in response. Naturally, that means a lot of speculation around the possibility of a 32GB version of its most powerful up-and-coming card, the Radeon RX 9070. And while it was fun to dream, it seems that AMD has finally had enough and shut off further speculation with a funny response.

AMD jokingly announces a 320GB card in response to 32GB variant rumors

The story starts as more rumors fan the flames of a new type of Radeon RX 9070 card that would come with a 32GB variant, supposedly with an "XTX" suffix. And, once more, people were whipped into a speculation frenzy over what this might mean for Team Red.

Well, it seems that not everyone was on board with the hype. In fact, Frank Azxor, the Consumer and Gaming Marketing at AMD and a co-founder of Alienware, was sick and tired of it. He replied to the speculation with a "leak" about the new card:

Well, looks like the Radeon RX 9070 won't have a 32GB variant after all. And while some may claim that Nvidia has nothing to worry about as a result, I wouldn't be so sure. After all, we've seen Team Green supposedly delay the release of its RTX 5070 GPU due to "hardware issues," only for the new date to be, suspiciously, a day before AMD releases the RX 9070. I want to speculate on the possibility that Nvidia knows something about the RX 9070 that we don't, but I don't want Frank Azor to come after me next. We'll just have to wait and see, folks.