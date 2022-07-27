AMD launches AI-powered noise suppression with latest drivers

AMD has released the latest version of its AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition suite, which includes the latest drivers for its CPUs and GPUs. There are a few changes with version 22.7.1, but one of the most noteworthy is the launch of AMD Noise Suppression.

As the name indicates, this is a tool for cutting out background noise from your microphone, so you’re heard more clearly while streaming or during video calls and meetings. The feature uses a deep learning algorithm to determine what’s considered background noise and tries to eliminate it while allowing your voice to still be heard. This is very similar in nature to Nvidia’s RTX Voice tool, which later expanded into RTX Broadcast, including other AI-powered features for video and audio.

The most notable difference is that AMD Noise Suppression is included directly in the AMD Software suite, so you don’t need a separate app to enable it, you can just update to the latest version of the AMD drivers. You can find this in the settings section of the AMD Software suite, under the Audio & Video sub-category. The feature does have minimum requirements, though – you’ll need an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor or newer, or Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs or newer.

Beyond the new Noise Suppression feature, the latest AMD drivers are the first to officially support Windows 11 version 22H2, the upcoming major update for Windows 11, which adds and brings back a lot of features. It also includes some updates to the Agility SDK and new Vulkan extensions.

There are also new optimizations for Radeon Boost, with support for Variable Rate Shading in games like Valorant and Elden Ring, resulting in better performance in those titles. Additionally, Radeon Super Resolution is now supported on discrete Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on laptops that also have AMD Ryzen processors with hybrid graphics. Radeon Super Resolution is an in-driver version of FidelityFX Super Resolution, and it allows almost any game to be rendered at a lower resolution and then upscaled to the native resolution of the display using machine learning algorithms, and until now, it was only available on systems that only have discrete graphics, or notebooks with a MUX switch that can turn off the integrated graphics entirely. Now, that’s no longer a requirement.

If you’re interested in the noise suppression feature or any of the other improvements, you can read the full release notes and download the latest version of AMD Software from this page.

Source: AMD